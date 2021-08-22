ACOVSD holds opening in-service, learns alarming data on our youth

ACOVSD Superintendent Richard Seas began the in-service session with his own traumatic story and prayed with attendants. (Photo by Ashley McCarty) Trauma-informed Care Practitioner and Trainer Melanie Ohnewehr demonstrates the thinking brain, sensory brain and amygdala with her stuffed partners. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

North Adams High School held its opening in-service day on Aug. 17 and was presented some alarming data concerning Adams County youth.

“The goal of educators is to produce youth that can be productive adults that can contribute to society. The district is losing too many youths to poverty, mindset, substance abuse, mental health issues, and so on. If not us, then who will help our youth? Our system can do better to effectively support the needs of all of our students. Please welcome Danielle Poe,” said ACOVSD Superintendent Richard Seas.

Director of Behavioral Health at the Adams County Health Department, Poe has been with the department since 2018.

“Just to kind of touch on MTSS, which stands for Multi-tiered Systems of Support. The goal of this MTSS process is to essentially formalize and streamline all of the resources that you already have in the school. So, today we’re going to talk about what already exists that you may not realize, and what new resources are going to be brought to you,” said Poe.

As Poe explained, an entire division at the Adams County Health Department is dedicated to the social and emotional needs of Adams County. This division was birthed from the alarming data the department received on their community health assessment.

“This assessment is done every three years and we collect data, but because we saw that mental health and addiction were the top two health problems and for students it was trauma and mental health, we realized three years wasn’t enough. We have to collect data annually, otherwise, we’re behind on the data trends. A second survey, the OHYES! survey is implemented every year in seventh through twelfth grade. We’re going to go through some of the results of this data,” said Poe. Poe presented 2019/2020 OHYES! survey data. This data collection initiative is planned and implemented by the Adams County Medical Foundation and supported by Ohio University.

Statewide, 24.83 percent of the state OHYES! data showed that students had moved four or more times in their lifetime. Comparatively, the county was 31.72 percent.

Perhaps surprisingly, the data showed that the majority of county youth were not participating in illicit drug activities. 85 percent of ACOVSD youth have never tried marijuana.

“Now, I must say this is data from the year before COVID-19. But, there are still students engaging in this behavior. This data gives us an idea of what age range this is happening in. If you look, it’s 11 to 14-years-old. This is the age range where students are first trying things like marijuana. This is the target population that we need to make sure prevention happens before that age,” said Poe.

Likewise, with alcohol usage, data showed that while 64.11 percent of county youth have only had a few sips of alcohol, the same target ages of 11-14 had engaged in more.

“On the survey, we asked the students if their parents in the last year talked to them about the dangers of drugs or alcohol. Over 80 percent of students said no. Data tells us that if parents talk to their children, they are less likely to do it. Most parents are not talking to their youth,” said Poe. For this reason, the Medical Foundation is working to implement messaging to target parents, such as “Talk, They Hear You” campaigns.

A series of mental health questions were asked on the OHYES! survey. 30 percent of county youth answered yes to feeling sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities.

13.05 percent contemplated suicide during the past year.

“That many students have contemplated or considered suicide. Now, for some of us that don’t seem like a huge deal because suicidality tends to be a trend, right? Adolescents are very dramatic. In general, in our society, we tend to think that is attention-seeking behavior. This next slide is why we have to take this 13 percent seriously,” said Poe.

26 percent of county youth attempted suicide once. 18 percent have attempted suicide two to three times. 5 percent have attempted suicide four to five times. 4 percent have attempted suicide six or more times.

“Here is what is most alarming and why we have to remember that we can’t just look at this as attention-seeking behavior. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019 suicide was the second-leading cause of death for 13 to 19-year-olds,” said Poe.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for 13-year-olds.

“The question is, now what? Intervention and prevention work, we know that for a fact. They can reduce overall risky behavior by up to 50 percent. Risky behavior is everything we just talked about — suicidality, self-harm, drug and alcohol abuse, anything that can change the trajectory of a child’s life,” said Poe.

According to Poe, national data shows 16 million children in the United States live at or below the poverty level.

“Before we move on and talk about trauma, we need to understand that poverty is trauma. When you live in that environment, your brain is set in survival mode. That’s trauma. Poverty is trauma. So, this is your trauma in the district,” said Poe.

6.54 percent of local youth have experienced physical abuse; 24.71 percent have experienced emotional abuse. 9.50 percent have witnessed domestic violence. 24.97 percent have a household mental illness. 26.52 percent have household substance abuse. 48.63 percent have experienced parental separation or divorce. 20.83 percent had incarcerated household members.

“When they’re in school, where is their brain? It’s certainly not on passing that test or getting that consequence,” she said.

Poe explained what it means to be a “trauma-informed school.”

“You cannot look at that adolescent and say, ‘What’s wrong with you? Why are you never motivated? Why can’t you get it together? I have tried everything to help you, what is wrong with you?’ In a trauma-informed environment, people are thinking, ‘what has happened to you?’ Children are not born bad. They are products of their environment. The goal is that everyone in the school has that same mindset,” said Poe.

According to Poe, trauma is defined as any experience that has left a person feeling hopeless, helpless, fearing for their survival or their safety. This can be real or perceived.

“The perceived is — we don’t get to choose what is trauma to someone. We don’t get to choose the way a child views their situation. If it has changed their mindset and their view of the world, then we have to just accept that. We all experience things differently,” said Poe.

What does trauma have to do with academics?

“We’re going to talk about how it chemically changes the brain and why students can’t learn. We’re going to talk about your left brain, which is your thinking brain, and your right brain, which is your sensory brain. Our thinking brain is how we process any decision we’re going to make. It’s our logic. Learning comes from this brain. However, the left thinking brain cannot function without the right sensory brain. It’s the first part of your brain that does anything. Your memory lies here. Everything we do comes from our sensory input sending a signal to our thinking brain. If that were broken, we couldn’t function properly. The only time that becomes broken — besides medically — is for the sake of survival. We were designed to survive,” said Poe.

Using an analogy, Poe illustrates that if we are in a forest and we see a bear, the sensory brain will alert to the presence of the bear and send signals to the thinking brain to shut down.

“The thinking brain shuts off, so instead, a signal is sent from the sensory brain to the amygdala. Our amygdala is what keeps us alive. The amygdala is the smoke alarm. When that sensory input alarms the amygdala, adrenaline and cortisol are instantly shot through your body and you go into fight, flight or freeze mode. All of a sudden, you’re ready to either fight the bear or run from the bear. Same thing if you’re about to rear-end somebody. It happens so quickly we don’t realize it. The question is — what happens when the bear comes home every night? What happens when I live with the bear? When poverty is the bear? When drug-using parents are the bear? Every day of my life, my amygdala is on,” said Poe.

According to Poe, science tells us that the amygdala stays on with children exposed to long-term toxic stress.

“It makes a decision that the world around them is not safe and they must be in fight, flight or freeze mode at all times. So, the amygdala gets stuck. What happens to the thinking brain when the amygdala is on? It essentially isn’t functioning. Do you guys have a lot of students that have been diagnosed with ADHD? Well, we know now, science has shown us that ADHD and trauma and toxic stress exposure symptoms are identical. It makes sense, right?” said Poe.

Resources and tools already in place at Ohio Valley Schools are Botvin Life Skills, certified trauma practitioners, Handle with Care program and access to mental health care. Poe expanded on these with the staff.

“When we looked at that model with Handle with Care, they talked about on-site counseling being provided at the school. So, starting this year at Ohio Vallery Schools, you’re going to have the University of Cincinnati Forensic Psychiatry and Psychology team provide ongoing therapy to your students that you refer and do psychiatric evaluations for students that you feel need a higher level of care. The process will be sent out to you,” said Poe.

Science Teacher Melanie Ohnewehr, the trauma-informed care practitioner and trainer for NAHS, expanded more on being trauma-informed.

NAHS Principal Karl Boerger brought the in-service session to a close, as the new school year beckons.