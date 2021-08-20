Whiter than snow

CHAPTER EIGHT

This week we will hear the workings of the mind of little Lois Ann Wickerham, fourth child of John Milligan and Eleanor Ann (Ralston) Wickerham. Lois Ann was the oldest of their children as they had lost their first three children to the “fever.” Lois Ann was born in 1851, just at the end of last week’s story. It is now circa. 1860.

Children listening to the Rev. Gailey were deeply impressed that the cause of the threat of civil war was the sins of the nation. The point they got was that sins brought retribution down on the sinner’s head.

There were no Sabbath schools among the Gaileyites. “The system tends toward a relaxing of home teaching,” said the Rev. Gailey. Children’s minds were capable of grasping the meaning of the Ten Commandments and the law was their schoolmaster that brought them to Christ. Everything was fully brought out in the Catechism and any parts of sermons they could not understand, awed them he believed.

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” he quoted frequently. Fear of punishment, he stated, should be fully impressed on young minds. The desire for safety would early bring the child to seek refuge with the Lord. Gradually faith would take deep root. Regeneration would follow on a firm foundation.

Dark clouds were rolling up in the southwest. Dust from the freshly harrowed cornfield filled the air. Chickens were hurrying from over the fields as if twilight and roosting time had come. Mother was flitting around closing windows while Father was overturning the rain barrels with very little stale water full of wrigglers. He then set them carefully and propped them with large flat rocks to prevent their blowing over before rain descended.

Lois Ann was only nine, but fear was troubling her as the storm clouds darkened and thunderclaps became sharper. It seemed the lightning was the Devil’s own tongue jabbing out at her like the tongue of a snake.

It seemed there was always a Psalm talking to her for reproof or encouragement. Reproof was strong now as the stanza adopted from the fortieth psalm kept ringing in her ears:

“O greatly blessed is the man

Who on the Lord relies,

Respecting not the proud nor such

As turn aside to lies.”

To tell a lie was a terrible thing; only those who did not lie did the Lord respect.

A Psalm was explained before every sermon. She had heard them all explained over and over although she didn’t understand them all, they stuck.

It was at midweek Society (Prayer meeting) back during the cool days of spring. The ladies always got their wraps on slowly after the meetings, then lingered about the yard looking at peonies, roses, sweet Williams, etc. when warm weather came. Sometimes they exchanged pumpkin butter “receipts” or such. They couldn’t take time

to really visit, but they exchanged bits of neighborhood chit-chat that could not be indulged in on the Sabbath day.

“Well now, that’s too bad; they have eleven. They usually die at her age.”

“Who were they talking about?” Lois Ann wondered. She could not hear it all though she had edged near to her mother and the other ladies as she pretended to look for the mitten. She had dropped it purposely.

That night, after all were in bed, she lay thinking. “Presently she heard the low murmured voices of her parents in the adjoining room. She caught just a word or two about the conversation of the afternoon.

Quietly she slipped out of bed and crept to the door to listen.

“Who’s up? Lois Ann, is that you? What do you want?” demanded Father. He often said she had too much curiosity about things she did not need to know.

“I want a drink,” replied Lois Ann and proceeded on down the stairs and to the kitchen water bucket. She took the drink she did not want. Maybe then it would not be a complete lie.

Hardly had she swallowed the cold water when a terrific pain stabbed her stomach. She did not cry out for she felt it was Divine punishment. She made her way back to bed with a stomach ache and a guilty conscience.

The ache had only lasted a short time but the guilty conscience remained and was now smiting her with real fear as the storm gathered momentum.

Perhaps that storm of 1860, I have often heard about was not recorded as historic but to this small girl with a guilty conscience, it assumed dangerous proportions.

As the family looked from windows at the tall trees bending and crashing, their pretty bay mare colt that was to be the start of horsepower on the farm, raced wildly round and round the wooded barn lot. Every moment it seemed a crashing tree would surely strike her down.

It had taken a long time saving and much sacrifice to own this colt. Most families of The Ridge now had workhorses. Good horses had been brought here by their ancestors and always they had taken pride in them. Medium weight, long-legged and graceful, the workhorses were used for riding, too, there the luxury of regular saddle horses could not be afforded.

To be dependent on oxen for both farm power and transportation while other children her age were learning to ride horseback had sorely irked Lois Ann. That this colt that was her pride and joy would be killed, it seemed certain. This was no longer just general fear not centered on anything in particular.

Quietly, she slipped away from the watching group. Far back under the canopied bed that stood in the darkest corner of the little downstairs bedroom, she crept. As she lay frightened and quivering, words adapted from the fifty-first Psalm coursed through her mind.

God be merciful to me,

On Thy grace I rest my plea;

In Thy vast abounding grace,

My transgressions all erase.

Wash me wholly from my sin,

Cleanse from every ill within –

Wash me from its stain and lo,

I shall be whiter than snow.

Had the lie been one that had injured someone else, she knew she would have to make restitution before peace could come to her heart. This sin was just between her and God. True, she had lied to her father, but she would be truthful in the future.

These quiet Scots were not given to saying, where doing was more fitting.

In after years, Lois Ann said that on occasions like this her Scotch blood predominated, but her Hollander nature wagged her tongue many times when it should have been silenced by the quiet Scotch of her.

As the thunder crashed and the long satanic tongue of lightning reached the dark corner where she lay, she became quiet as the Psalm became a prayer.

The wonderful feeling of a sinner pardoned so enveloped her that it may have been minutes before she noticed that all was quiet and heavenly sunshine shone. She knew the colt was unharmed without going to look.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.