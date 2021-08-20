By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For many young people in this county, the highlight of their summer is their participation in the Boot Camps, hosted and planned by Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and a host of deputies, EMS workers, fire departments, etc. It is an opportunity for those youngsters to learn that law enforcement uniforms don’t always mean bad things.

Kimberly Browning of Peebles was on hand to photograph the boot camp last Friday and Saturday in Peebles, hosted by the Peebles 3CU Church.

“The interactions between the deputies, EMS, fire departments, and the Air Evac Team were the best I have ever seen,” commented Browning. “The relationships and trust are growing by leaps and bounds. It’s amazing to watch from behind the lens. This community really loves these kids and wants the best for their future. The theme for this year’s camp was ‘You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.’ We are touching and changing lives one child at a time.”

There were 69 youngsters in attendance on Friday and 55 on Saturday at the Peebles Boot Camp.

You can follow the Junior Deputy Program, refer to their Facebook page, “Adams County Junior Deputy Program”.