Loose Thread Quilters help with community service projects

Submitted News

The Loose Thread Quilters partners with local organizations to produce handmade items for community service projects. Here members are pictured with well over 100 colorful drawstring bags that will be filled with personal care items. One of the facilities that will be receiving donated bags is the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, where they will be used as gifts to welcome new residents.

The Loose Thread Quilters meet the first and third Thursday of each month in Peebles. For more information about the group, contact Darlene Scott at dscott70@frontier.com or Terry Stroup at quiltsohio@yahoo.com . You can also find them on Facebook.