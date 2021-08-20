Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Looking for employment in Adams County? Look no further than your local library. The Adams County Public Library is currently hiring one part-time library page at 20 – 29 hours per week. The position starts at minimum wage. Eligible candidates must have a driver’s license and must be willing to work at any of the county library locations in Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, or West Union.

Successful candidates must have a driver’s license, know the Dewey Decimal and Alphabetical systems for shelving, know how to clean library materials, assist the public in locating items on shelves, know how to help the public with basic computer tasks, and carry out any other routine tasks assigned by the public service team leader; etc.

Drop off a resume and application at any of our library locations. Send any questions to Enrichment Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. To download the employment application and to view the job description, go to adamscolibrary.org, scroll over “About” then click “Employment.” No phone calls, please.

Enjoy storytime outside! Each Adams County Public Library location has weekly outdoor storytimes for preschool children. These programs feature children’s books, rhymes, and crafts or activities to help children build early literacy skills. Social distancing is required, and masks are encouraged for anyone aged 2 and older. Space is limited, so please pre-register for this program by calling your local library: Manchester Library – (937) 549-3359; North Adams Library – (937) 386-2556; Peebles Library – (937) 587-2085; and West Union Library – (937) 544-2591.

Visit the Manchester Library to participate in the Back-to-School Drawing. A few lucky winners will win their choice of backpack with school supplies. Participants must check out books to enter the drawing. Manchester Library’s drawing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Winners do not have to be present to win, winners will be called. Winners must pick up their backpack by Aug. 25. If the winner fails to pick up the backpack, a redraw will occur.

Do you need a COVID-19 test to get you back to work or school? The Adams County Public Library in Ohio has partnered with the Adams County Health Department to offer COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits to the public for free! The eMed visit is also free! This is COVID-19 testing done from the convenience of your home with accurate results you can trust.

Interested in streaming movies and TV shows; reading magazines, books, and graphic novels and listening to audiobooks and music? Our E-Library has all of this and so much more. Check out our popular online resources, such as Hoopla Digital, OverDrive, and Kanopy to find your next favorite read, movie, TV show, or song today.

Connect to your past and discover answers to your story by exploring your family tree. Check out Heritage Quest, a genealogy research source that lets you search the Federal Census from 1790 – 1940. With this source, you have access to archives and books, Revolutionary War records, Freedman’s Bank records, and so much more.

No library card? No problem. To sign up for an electron resource card, go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click “E-Library.”