Two weeks on the Two-Hearted (Part Two)

View from camp at the river mouth of the Two-Hearted and Lake Superior. (Photo by Tom Cross)

Tuesday, August 3: The North County Trail runs through camp. Late Tuesday afternoon R.J. Regan arrived at the Two-Hearted campground after hiking the trail for 28 days, covering over 380 miles. His trek began at Copper Peak, MI, and intends to complete his hike to St. Ignace, MI, in nine more days after a restful night in the campground. His hike, once completed, will encompass 512 miles which will take him 37 days, averaging 15 miles a day. Regan will have hiked 512-miles of the 541-miles that is the total length of the Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He’s crossed over 50 streams and on one remote stretch went 4-days without seeing anybody. Regan says Picture Rocks has been the most scenic of his hike so far. He’s been on a steady diet of Peta bread and peanut butter. We gave him a cup of black coffee the next morning and feeling some empathy for him, Judy fixed Regan a breakfast of blueberry pancakes and sausage which he gratefully gobbled down and by 9:00 a.m. he was back on the trail.

Wednesday, August 4: Running low on ice and coffee Judy and I take off for Paradise after a chat with the neighboring campers. Its very sociable around camp, you make new friends nearly every day. Paradise is a good 50-plus minute drive passing Tahquamenon Falls State Park. The small grocery store in Paradise has block ice and coffee. Afterwards we drive north along the Superior shoreline to Whitefish Point and to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum where I purchased a book about the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and the 29 crew members that were lost on that night of November 10,1975. At the time the 729-foot freighter was the largest of its class, nowadays the big freighters are 1,000-feet long and much different in appearance then the Edmund Fitzgerald was but they still haul the same iron ore that the big freighters have been carrying for over a 100-years.

Back at camp late that afternoon I grabbed my chest waders and head to the Little Two-Hearted River to catch a brook trout. The Little Two-Hearted is a small gentle stream about three

plus feet deep of tea-stained water that slowly feeds into Lake Superior. The stream is located about a couple of miles east of the mouth of the big Two-Hearted. It doesn’t give up many trout but the brook trout are big. The fire of 2012 swept right across the Little Two-Hearted leaving countless fallen pines strewn along its shores and in the stream rendering it near impossible to fish. It’s a much different stream than it was ten years ago. The short stretch I could fish yielded one big brookie on a Royal Coachman dry fly that managed to escape at the net just as I tried to scoop him up. I estimated the trout to be at least 14 to 15 inches long. That’s the second big brookie I’ve lost in the Little Two-Hearted. Many years ago I lost a monster of a trout in the steam that still haunts me to this day.

Thursday, August 5: Since our time here is drawing to a close, I’ll spend the day trout fishing hopping between the East Branch and Little Two-Hearted. I haven’t been in the East Branch yet but it has given up some good brook trout in the past. I also did some trail clearing back to the remote streams which is hot sweaty work, and I got bit by every bug out there.

Friday, August 6: We are breaking camp tomorrow so this will be my final journal entry. Our camping neighbors, David and Nancy Hoovler, fixed a breakfast of Canadian bacon, frittata, and orange juice for us. Yesterday evening I caught the big brookie that escaped me the evening before. This time he went for a redworm under a bobber instead of a Royal Coachman. After I caught the brookie I took a picture of him and turned him loose. That was a good way to close out the fishing. Today I’ll pack the fishing tackle, waders, and canoe and try to wash off two weeks of accumulated gritty road dust that has covered the truck. I’ll also take a bath in the stream since there are no showers in this primitive campground.

We’ve run out of coffee and pancake batter so tomorrow morning we will pack tents, sleeping bags, the dining canopy and load the truck. But in a finial adventure before leaving, I pushed the canoe in the river and paddled the quarter mile down the tea stained Two-Hearted and on purpose into the overpowering swift current of the river mouth where I was quickly swept 100 feet into Lake Superior. A wave from the great lake swept over the starboard side but I calmly paddled back to shore, grabbed the rope tied to the bow pulling the canoe ashore at the river mouth. I then walked the canoe up the river mouth against the strong current to the reach calmer water where I climbed aboard and paddled upstream back to camp bidding farewell to the Big Two-Hearted River.