Have you ever had someone that you were allowed to pick on, but you’d thump anyone else who tried? In our family, those people were our cousins. Nobody else could mess with them, but we sure could. We spent most of our growing up years together, and we aggravated each other to death.

My sisters and I rarely got any store-bought clothes, but we never even noticed. My mom either made them or they were hand-me-downs from our cooler, older cousins. We jointly celebrated lots of ‘firsts’. First birthdays, first overnights, first fights, first grade, and even the first time I broke my arm. One of my cousins was in gymnastics and thought she would teach me how to do a cartwheel. My arm went down a crawdad hole and broke in two places. Ironically, she’s now an amazing teacher of gymnastics and runs a very successful gym in Nashville.

Her brother, who is closer to my age, loved to play tricks on me. I fell into a backyard pond when he told me the ice was strong enough to step on. I found out very quickly that a snow suit doesn’t make good swimwear. Another time, he told me to try on a ‘hockey mask.’ I did, only to find out that it wasn’t a hockey mask at all. It was the cup he wore in football. (Gag!) And once, I got cut from ankle to hip when there was a stick pin in my tutu. He swears he didn’t do that one, but I still don’t believe it to this day.

He would also talk me into joining in on similar shenanigans to play tricks on his older sister. (The cartwheel instructor.) He would tell me to sneak in and steal a pair of undies out of her dresser and then he would throw them on the roof of their house to embarrass her. Then he’d have me find a marker that he would use to draw a mustache on her favorite posters. One day the field behind their house caught fire and he swears he didn’t do it. I don’t believe that one either.

Although it was not premeditated or purposeful, I got my revenge soon enough. We were playing darts together on vacation one day and he kept walking in front of me. I told him to stop because I was throwing it one way or another. He walked. I threw. The dart stuck right in the side of his head. The way I remember, there was blood, but I’m pretty sure our parents just slapped some Vaseline and a Band-Aid on it and sent him back out to play. I couldn’t see it very well from the hot, upstairs room I was sent to sit in for the rest of the day.

I was thinking of all my cousins because one of them (who is pint-sized and seemingly healthy) just had an emergency open-heart surgery due to a 99%

blockage in the ‘widow maker’ artery. She’s 49. Thinking of how close she was to losing her life was a great reminder of how precious life it. It also made all those fun ‘cousin’ memories come rushing back. Playing in the dirt at softball games, cheering, singing on the swings, scaring each other while watching E.T., holidays, school plays, birthdays, recitals. So many great moments. I’m so glad the surgeons were able to physically restore her heart.

It also made me contemplate my own mortality and wonder… Are there any parts of me that need a restoration of heart as well? Not a physical change, but a spiritual one. After lifting up my cousin in prayer, I found myself praying from Psalm 51:10. “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.” Have I truly emptied my heart to God and confessed my sin so he can renew a ‘right’ spirit within me?

Proverbs 4:23 23 “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” Am I guarding my heart and filling it with pure things that honor God? Can people see my heart for Jesus through my interactions with them?

Psalm 73:26 “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” All of our physical hearts will one day fail. When my body becomes weak, will I fill my heart with anxiety or rely on his strength? Will I be able to say that I have lived my life in a manner that pleased God? Was my heart for Him or for the world?

I pray daily that anything that stands between myself and God will be removed and that my spiritual heart will be renewed.

Let’s not get so caught up in taking care of our physical heart that we forget to take care of our spiritual one. And if you have awesome cousins like I do, count yourself lucky… but never try on their ‘hockey mask.’

Have a blessed week, friends!