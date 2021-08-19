Justice Basketball Camp deemed a success

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The gymnasium at Peebles High School was full of action again from Aug. 9-11 as former PHS standout Blake Justice hosted a three-day basketball instructional camp for grades 3-8. Though the camp was put together on somewhat short notice, Justice still looked at the effort as a success.

“I’ve been wanting to do a camp for the kids in the area for awhile now,” said Justice, the second-leading all-time scorer in PHS boys basketball history. “My goal was to make it very instructional but also to incorporate some basketball-related games to keep it fun. I was happy with this year’s turnout since the camp was kind of short notice and I think all the kids had fun.”

“I plan to do the camp again next year and continue to grow. This camp is not just for Peebles kids, but for all kids in the area. We had five different schools represented and it’s good for kids to get the opportunity to see where they’re at in comparison to others.”

“I want to thank the Peebles administration, Coach reed, Coach Arey, and all of those who played a part in the camp’s success,” Justice continued. “Also a big thank you to camp coaches Tanner Arey and Jarrin Taul, along with my sister Jacey, for taking their time to give back to these kids. I’m looking forward to an even bigger and better turnout next year.”

Following is a list of the campers who took part in the three-day camp: Elias Gray, Braylen Shiveley, Tyce Williams, Liam Carroll, Nash Bentley, Chase Fossyl, Kaiden Fossyl, Kaesyn Hopkins, Trannin Maddox, Grady Myers, Grady Knechtly, Wyatt Smart, Braylen Stephens, Sawyer Blair, Jerzi Tong, Kendall Myers, Mya Williams, Alyssa Smalley, Jade Osman, Kyndal Alonso, Paysen Shiveley, and Keegan Puckett.