Fairfield hosts SHAC Volleyball Preview

North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp attacks for the kill as the Lady Devils battled Manchester in the SHAC Volleyball Preview. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Manchester’s Zoe Arnold approaches the service line as the Lady Hounds faced North Adams in the Aug. 13 SHAC Volleyball Preview. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 high school volleyball season begins next week, but fans were able to get a sneak peek of all the Southern Hills Athletic Conference teams in action on Friday, Aug. 13 as Fairfield High School hosted the SHAC Volleyball Preview, which returned after being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A nice crowd showed to support all the SHAC squads in the preview format where each scheduled match consisted of two sets played out to 21.

The evening;s opening two matches Eastern Brown vs. Fayetteville and Lynchburg vs. Whiteoak, before the first two Adams County squads took the floor matched up against each other, North Adams and Manchester. The Lady Devils are the SHAC’s perennial power under Coach Katie Ragan, while the Lady Hounds are working out the kinks under the direction of first-year head coach Crystal Roberts.

The first set between the two county squads saw North Adams move to an 8-4 advantage, forcing a Lady Hounds’ timeout. With Keetyn Hupp at the service line, the Lady Devils extended their lead out to 14-4 and later an ace by North Adams’ Brea Stout closed out a 21-10 win. Again in the second set, the Lady Devils jumped ahead early, but the Lady Hounds fought back, but another series of Stout serves put North Adams up 12-6 and from there they took the second set 21-13.

“We have a lot of things to work on,” said Manchester’s Coach Roberts. “I think nerves were a big part of our play tonight, we’ve been working all summer on just being a smarter team. We will walk away from tonight knowing the things we did well and the things we didn’t do so well. We’ll build upon those and go from there.”

Even though her team took both sets North Adams’ Coach Ragan still sees some room for improvement.

“We certainly need to serve better,” said Ragan. “We served well in a scrimmage at Southeastern last night, but tonight it was not good. Our hitting tonight was pretty good, but we still need to pass better. I was pleased with the scores tonight and thought we played the net pretty well, but just need to work on passing.”

Next up from Adams County were Coach Jessica Thompson and her West Union Lady Dragons, who matched up with the Ripley Lady Jays, who are coached by former Manchester standout Morgan Johnson. The first set didn’t go well for the Lady Dragons, who seemed to be moving in concrete, fell behind early, rallied to tie the set at 9 apiece, then were outscored 12-3 the rest of the way as the Lady Jays took set one, 21-12.

The second set was a much more exciting affair, even if it didn’t count in any real standings. The Lady Dragons jumped to a quick 4-1 lead, then saw Ripley bounce back to take a 10-5 advantage. With senior Kayden Francis on the serve, the Lady Dragons rallied to tie the score at 10, but again slacked and let Ripley get the set’s next five points. Later, with Sophie Johnson handling the serves, the Lady Dragons took a 20-19 lead, only to see the Lady Jays get the final two points and take the set 21-20.

“We had some kids out and didn’t really have our full roster tonight,” said Coach Thompson after her squad’s preview action. “Communication was an issue tonight, when we did communicate is when we went on our runs and played much better. I’m really excited for this year to start and get going.”

The final pairing of the preview night saw the host Fairfield Lady Lions battling the Peebles Lady Indians, who are under the direction of first-year head coach Abbie Gustin. The Lady Indians and Lady Lions tangled in a first set that was tight early with numerous toes and lead changes. Eventually, the Lady Lions pulled away and took the first set 21-14.

The second set was pretty much all the home team, as the Lady Lions are considered by most one of the top squads in the SHAC for 2021. Fairfield roared to a commanding 10-1 lead before the Lady Indians, behind some strong serve work from Darby Mills, pulled back to within 12-9. Unfortunately for Coach Gustin’s squad, they didn’t score again as the final nine points went to Fairfield in a 2-19 second set triumph.

“I think we really do have a good team, a group of girls who like to work together,” said Coach Gustin. “We just really didn’t return serve well at all and we can’t let one server take control of a set like we did tonight. Fairfield is one of the top teams in the league and I though we could play with them but we struggled. I’m looking forward to this season, the girls are young, but they work hard and have a lot of enthusiasm.”

The four county volleyball teams will open their regular seasons nest week. North Adams will travel to Minford in non-conference play on Monday, Aug. 23, while Manchester will also be on the road on Monday, traveling to Portsmouth for a non-conference match up.

West Union will be at home on Aug. 23, hosting Northwest in non-conference action, and finally, Peebles will be in SHAC play on Monday, hosting the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs.