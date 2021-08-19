Church 180, sister sites operating differently

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Church 180 Emergency Food Pantry will be operating differently as circumstances change and need declines.

Last year, Church 180 became a licensed food pantry on May 6 through the Free Store Food Bank. At the time, Mike and Talitha Parks were concerned for children as the schools closed down on March 17. That concern grew into an operation that served up to 950 families and over 2,000 individuals per week throughout their main and partner locations.

“We will be changing how we operate the Church 180 Emergency Food Pantry, and that will also include our partner outreach sites such as the Grace Fellowship Church in Peebles, Ohio, the West Union Church of Christ and the East Liberty Church in Lynx, Ohio. Initially, when the pandemic started, things were getting really bad and we were in a state of emergency, the food that we ordered was free. It was just a matter of ordering it and getting it to all sites. We ordered anywhere from 40 to 70,000 pounds of food a month. Sometimes it was more when we were having the Farmers to Family boxes. We were serving between 900 and 950 families a week,” said Talitha Parks.

Recently, those numbers have recessed to 750 to 850 families per month as the need declined.

“There are items that I can order for free, but there are a lot of items that we have to pay for now that the state of emergency is over. We’ve been operating off of donations that we received during the pandemic. We didn’t have to use all of them because the food was free only having to pay for supplemental things here and there. we’re having to purchase almost all our food. Most of the other sites aren’t able to pay for their food. They are smaller churches and don’t have the funding available to them, and we don’t have the funding available to purchase for 850 families,” said Parks.

The cost can be roughly $5,000 a month.

Church 180 will continue to purchase food until their last regular distribution on Aug. 25 which will deplete all donations received during the pandemic. Though the upfront costs are not the only thing to have changed due to the lifted emergency status.

“Before, we were required to have an information paper on everyone, but we were not required to ask for identification or income verification. Now that the emergency status has been lifted, we have to ask for both of those to make sure that they are income-eligible. Most of our clients throughout the county are considered the “working poor,” and they do not qualify. A lot of Adams Countians are very honest. If we ask them if they’re going to fit within those income ratios, they’re going to tell us no. We will lose the majority of the people that we serve because they are not income-eligible. So, that is the main reason why we have decided we will operate as an emergency need only,” said Parks.

Church 180 will keep stocked in case of these emergencies, such as when they or partner sites are contacted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department or by individual families.

“We will also do a distribution in November to help with Thanksgiving. Each site will operate as an emergency pantry only. The biggest reason is because of the income verification we’re going to lose most of our clients. That is the group that needs the help the most because they’re not receiving the extra food or cash assistance. They don’t qualify for that, so our food was helping supplement their food. If we take away that group of people who are in desperate need — and a lot of them are senior citizens — we think we’re going to be taking away at least 70 to 80 percent of the people we serve,” said Parks.

In preparation for another shutdown, Church 180 will keep its pantry license current.

“It has been our absolute honor to serve our community during the COVID-19 crisis. We will be keeping our emergency license and will help our community should the need ever arise again,” said Pastor Mike Parks.

Pantries still operational monthly to weekly in Adams County are Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, Interfaith House, Compassion Ministries, Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio Mobile Food Pantry, Countryside Church of Christ, West Union United Methodist Church, West Union Nazarene Church and West Union Southern Baptist Church.