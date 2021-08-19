Winchester Alumni awards 2021 scholarships

Cade Meade Lillian Barry

Submitted News

The Winchester Alumni Association is very excited to release the names of our first $1500 scholarship recipients.

Braylie Jones has been accepted to Northern Kentucky University and Xavier University. She is a descendant of 16 graduates from Winchester High School. Braylie states her “future plans to attend Northern Kentucky University or Ohio State University to continue my education and major in Radiology to pursue my dreams of one day becoming a Radiologist”. Braylie has volunteered in many community projects, her church, and participated in athletics.

Cade Meade has been accepted to Wright State -Lake University. Cade has volunteered and held several leadership positions, and participated in sports. Cade states he “…continue high level of success…hold myself accountable to the quality of work I put forward…my goal is to earn a degree as a Mechanical Engineer and build myself up…”.

Lillian Barry has been accepted to Ohio University, Marshall University and Wilmington College for Journalism. She is a descendant of two graduates from Winchester High School. Lillian states she has participated in “North Adams High School Mock Trial Team and selected as outstanding attorney…spring musicals for five years and volunteered with the Winchester Homecoming Festival annual historical ghost ride. I plan to study at Ohio University under the journalism program of the Scripps College of Communication. I believe the writing skills I have developed during my years at North Adams will aid me in my goal of becoming a successful journalist and delivering news to the public.”.

Congratulations to our scholarship recipients as you begin a new chapter in your life’s journey.

Money donated and designated for scholarships was recently released by the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, Board of Education, for three North Adams High School Graduates pursuing a higher education. The graduate must be a descendant of a Winchester High School graduate and meet educational requirements. Winchester Local School was established in 1895 and the last graduating class was in 1969. We continue to have an active Alumni Association dedicated to supporting our local school and we value continuing education. The scholarship fund consists of money donated by members of the Alumna over the past several years.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized during our Homecoming Festival, “Tribute to Winchester”, at 5 p.m.