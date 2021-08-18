McDonald three-peats as indivisual champion

Pictured above is the 2021 All-County Boys Golf Team, spots earned by their performance in the Aug. 12 Adams County Cup Tournament. From left, Daulton McDonald (Manchester), Carson Chaney (North Adams), Luke Hayslip (Manchester), T.J. Holt (North Adams), Jacob Campbell (North Adams ), and Wyatt Applegate (North Adams). (Photo by Sharon Campbell)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Though all of the local high school boys golf squads had already officially begun their 2021 seasons, all of them had Aug. 12 marked on their calendars as a special date. On Thursday, Aug. 12, Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester was the site of the 2021 Boys Adams County Cup, the annual 18-hole match up between the four county schools, with a year’s worth of bragging rights at stake.

For most of its existence, the County Cup has been dominated by the West Union Dragons. In fact, Coach Carl Schneider’s West Union squad came into last Thursday’s competition as the defending champions, having taken the Cup again in 2020. But this year’s tourney was time for something different, courtesy of the North Adams Green Devils. The Devils hadn’t claimed a County Cup trophy in 20 years, but that all changed last week. After a day of play on a very hot and humid Hilltop course, the Devils prevailed for the first time in two decades, winning the 2021 title with a combined team score of 310, eight strokes better than the Manchester Greyhounds, who finished as runners-up for the second consecutive year.

“I’m very proud of our boys,” said North Adams head coach Jamie Hall. “It’s been 20 years since North Adams won the County Cup so I’m very happy with the way the boys stepped up today. I want to thank Hilltop Golf Course and all of the parents who came out today and supported us.”

While the Devils were capturing their first Cup in 20 years, another piece of history was made by Manchester senior Daulton McDonald. Shooting a 36 on the front nine, then a 35 on the back none, the MHS standout finished with an even par 71 to win the Cup’s individual title for the third consecutive season, continuing his dominance of the local golf scene.

“A special feat to say the least, one which I’m not sure has been done before in County Cup history,” Manchester head coach Adams Poole said of McDonald’s three-peat. Honestly, I’m not surprised by anything Daulton does on the golf course. He has set lofty goals for himself and so far he is living up to his expectations. The amount of work he puts in over the summer and frankly all year is something you only see in special kids these days.”

“Daulton continues to work to be the best he can be. He tries to lead the rest of the team to be their best, because at the end of the day, his goal is to take the team to state in October. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season to see what Daulton can do and what our team can do.”

Finishing second in the individual race was North Adams senior Carson Chaney, who went three over on the front nine (38), but came back even on the back nine (36) to finish the tourney at 74.

The top six golfers for the day earned All-County honors and following McDonald and Chaney was Manchester’s Luke Hayslip, who went 38 front and 38 back to finish at 76. Next up was North Adams senior T.J. Holt, who finished at 78 (38-40). The final two spots on the All-County squad went to a pair of Green Devils, Jacob Campbell and Wyatt Applegate, bot of whom finished the day at 79.

“You can say I’m quite proud of our North Adams boys today,” said Devils assistant coach Ammon Mitchell. “I want to thank all of the players before that I coached and all of today’s players for their hard work and dedication.”

Scores for all of the golfers who competed in the Cup were as follows:

North Adams: Carson Chaney-74, T.J. Holt- 78, Jacob Campbell- 79, Wyatt Applegate- 79, Brady Ling-81, Ethan Taylor- 85

Manchester: Daulton McDonald- 71, Luke Hayslip- 76, Logan Bell- 83, Isaiah Scott- 88, Karson Reaves- 89, Brayden Young- 93

West Union: Jonathan McDowell- 81, Aden Weeks- 82, Derrick Pell- 83, Chase Taylor- 86, Dakota Pell- 87, Matthew Griffis- 92

Peebles: Logan Mahan- 91, Remington Beckham- 119, Byron Stephens-124, Jacob Newkirk- 132, Joey Rigdon- 137, Matthew Hudgel- 145

Final Team Scores: North Adams- 310, Manchester- 318, West Union- 443, Peebles- 466