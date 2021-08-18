Robert Lovejoy Jr., 71, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. He was born Sept. 10, 1949 in Manchester, son of the late Robert and Louise Craycraft Lovejoy Sr.

He is survived by his sons, Bobby Lovejoy III and wife Anita, Cole Lovejoy and wife Lindsay, Will Lovejoy and wife Whitney; grandchildren, Amanda and Alexis Lovejoy, Mia Lovejoy and Scarlett Lovejoy; siblings, Allen Lovejoy and wife Phyllis, David Lovejoy and wife Connie, Beverly Cunningham and husband Kenny; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.