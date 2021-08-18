Dusty Dryden 5K Run/Walk is Aug. 28

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A 5K Run/Walk to benefit Manchester resident Dusty Dryden will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, beginning at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the run/walk slated to start at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20.

Dryden, 40, is a 1999 graduate of West Union High School who has been in ICU at Clermont Mercy Hospital for over three weeks, in critical condition and battling for his life fighting COVID-19. He is the son of Phil and Cathy Dryden of Manchester and has three children, ages 11, 7, and 6.

The proceeds raised at the Run/Walk will be used to assist with the daily bills and medical bills which are accumulating.

Donations can also be sent to: Phillip Dryden, 2856 Old State Road, Manchester, OH 45144.