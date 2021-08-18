Blevins named new Chief Probation Officer

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Juveline and Adult Probation Department has a new chief probation officer.

Chelsea Blevins, 29, of West Union, has been in probation since February of 2017.

Admittedly as a young woman with a plethora of career paths before her, probation was not where she imagined she would land.

“When I went to college and I decided I wanted to major in criminal justice I wanted to go to the FBI. I was obsessed with [the television show] Criminal Minds. I’ve watched every episode at least five times apiece. I just thought the FBI was interesting, so I decided to go for criminal justice,” said Blevins.

In 2014, Blevins graduated from Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky., with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.

“I had contemplated on going to apply for the FBI, but you have to go to Quantico, Va., anytime you do that. I’m a homebody. So, I just found probation after that,” said Blevins.

On Aug. 3, she took the oath in front of Common Pleas Judge Brett Spencer. This promotion comes after the resignation of former Chief Probation Officer Regina Hall.

“Before I was the assistant chief, so I worked very closely with the chief of probation but I had a normal caseload; I took care of all the grant paperwork and that kind of stuff. Since I’ve transitioned, there’s a lot more tracking such as certain types of cases, drug screens, reports both monthly, quarterly and yearly. The normal duties of a supervising officer,” said Blevins.

After having been in the probationary field for four and a half years, Blevins loves that the department gives them an opportunity to help probationers change their lives.

“We’re able to engage with not only them but their families as well, and try to change their path before it’s too late. Being able to give them resources that they’re not used to, we’re able to provide them transportation, help them get their driver’s license, their GED, birth certificates. Some people are always given the opportunity, and these people just haven’t been given that opportunity and don’t have those resources, so we’re able to provide those and give them the advantage to work towards a more positive opportunity. That’s probably my favorite part of it,” said Blevins.

That being said, Blevins has her share of qualms.

“I hate that everyone thinks we’re the bad guys and they think of us as more of an authority or punishment. I don’t like when we’ve tried to help someone and it just wasn’t successful. That’s probably the most discouraging part of it,” said Blevins. Before being a part of the intricate probationary system herself, Blevins admitted she had her own misgivings.

“From the outside looking in, I thought they were just the people that sent people to jail or sent people to prison. I had no idea the good things that they could do and even the resources they provided until I got it. Once you’re on the inside, you see all these amazing opportunities we can do. Not only for probationers but the community itself. There are so many community projects that we’ve been able to participate in, events such as movie night that have nothing to do with our probationers and are just a positive for our community. I like that we get to hold people accountable but we get to give back at the same time,” said Blevins.

The Adams County Junior Deputy Boot Camps is one of her favorite events to participate in.

“When I started in probation I knew that this was my lifelong career. I had worked previously as a 911 dispatcher, and I absolutely loved it. Then I went to work in the jail, and that’s how I ended up in probation. So, I’ve got to see a lot of aspects from law enforcement, and probation is by far my favorite. Probation is where I was meant to be, and this is where I want to be until I retire,” said Blevins.

Blevins extends her appreciation to Spencer for giving her this opportunity at such a young age.

“I am possibly the youngest chief probation officer in the state of Ohio, it has yet to be fully determined, but it’s looking like I might be. I want to thank my family and my husband, Anthony, for always pushing me to be my best and never give up. I think it can be a little discouraging no matter how confident you are in a job when you’re just not quite there with age or experience. It’s hard to keep pushing, but when you know you’re doing the right things and you’re meant to be in that position it’s nice to have people in your corner that continuously support you to do the best,” said Blevins.