Beverly Jean Blake, 63 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home.

Beverly was born in Manassas, Virginia, on Nov. 1, 1957, the daughter of the late David and Molly (Lester) Blake. B

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, George Lester, and by her sisters, Carolyn Queen, Mollie Coffman, Wilda Carter, and Mary Hendricks. She is survived by her niece, Dacola Paul, and her nephew, Erik Coffman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.