Anna Ruth (Johnson) Springsteen, 72 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home.

Anna was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Harry and Agnes (DeAtley) Johnson. Anna was employed by BESI Manufacturing.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her brother, James Johnson. Anna is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Springsteen, whom she married on February 10, 1995; She is also survived by her stepsons, Ken Springsteen, and Wade Springsteen, both of Michigan; and her three stepdaughters, Jami Biggs, of Michigan; Melody Springsteen, of South Carolina; and Tara Springsteen, also of Michigan. She also leaves two brothers, Harry Johnson, and John Wayne Johnson, both of Peebles.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.