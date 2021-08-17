Press Release

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) issued the following statement regarding the current situation in Afghanistan:

“The chaos happening on the ground as the Taliban takes control of Kabul and the provincial capitals of Afghanistan is a heartbreaking travesty. This scenario was predictable, avoidable, and made possible by the decisions made by this administration.

Regardless of what one thinks of overall withdrawal from Afghanistan, what we are seeing play out is an abject failure. The pronounced plan of rapid abandonment of our allies as well as Americans present will cost countless lives. It is inexcusable.

Weak U.S. leadership sends a message to our adversaries around the world, and they are quick to take advantage.

Allowing the Taliban to return to power and regain control of Afghanistan fundamentally puts the American people and our allies at risk. Remember, the Taliban hosted those who attacked us on 9/11/2001.

President Biden owes it to the American people to explain what actions the United States will take to protect the safety of our citizens at home and abroad as well as our Afghan partners in the region.“

Congressman Wenstrup currently serves as the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support. ‘

He is a veteran of the Iraq war, having served a tour of duty in 2005-2006. In May 2006, at the end of his yearlong combat tour in Iraq, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Action Badge, and numerous campaign medals for his service to his country.