Judy Kay (Myers) Begley, 71 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her home, following a lengthy illness.

Judy was born in Peebles, Ohio, on August 17, 1949, the daughter of the late Donald Myers and Bertha (Miller) Sears. Judy took great pride in caring for her family and home.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett “Joe” Begley, whom she married on August 5, 1966 and who died on March 2, 1999; and by her brothers Ray Miller and Charles Dotson. Judy is survived by her son, Jeff (Devon) Begley, of Xenia; and her two daughters, Caden (Brian) Hanson and Laryssa (David) Meadows, both of Peebles. She also leaves three brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Miller, of Peebles, David (Cathy) Dotson, of Sardinia; and Wayne Dotson, of Peebles; and two sisters, Becky (Reggie) Kelley, of Cincinnati; and Amanda (Jody) Gaffin, of Peebles; as well as her sister-in-law, Judy Dotson. Judy will be missed by her six grandchildren, Tyler Swayne, Seth (Megan) Swayne, Corey Hanson, Rylan Begley, Anya Begley, and Juliet Begley; and by her two great-grandchildren, Kinley and Kira. Judy’s passing will also be mourned by her dear friends, Ruth and Ken Schumacher, Dee Dotson, Sally Brandt, and Patricia Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the convenience of the family, with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judy’s name St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, with a printed donation form from the website.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.