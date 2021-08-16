Christopher Russell Hodge, age 36 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Christopher was born Oct. 20, 1984 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Larry Russell Hodge and Vickie Eldridge Miranda. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and two uncles, Michael and Rocky Eldridge.

Christopher is survived by his mother and step-father, Vicki Miranda and Dale; sister Melissa Hodge and Donald James; Aunt Dian Trantanella; Uncles Kevin (Dede) Eldridge, Randy (Johnna) Eldridge and Bill Hodge.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with handling the cremation.