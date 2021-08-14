‘Wellness Wednesday’ Livestream discusses working and eating healthy

A weekly livestream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page. “Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10 a.m. with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast.

As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.

Through “Wellness Wednesdays”, the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.

Recently, the topic of eating well while working was discussed.

Balancing work and home can affect how you eat and when and what you eat can affect job performance and mental health. Sometimes, it can be difficult to make healthy decisions about eating when we are stressed, pressed for time, or have limited choices. An unhealthy diet can cause fatigue, poor mental health, irritability, increased stress and depression, low energy levels, and a decreased ability to think clearly and work effectively.

Some tips for healthy eating while working include:

· Decide what you are going to eat before you get hungry.

· Plan for your meal at work.

· Plan healthy snacks to keep your energy up and to discourage overeating.

· Choose fruits and vegetables.

· If you eat at your desk, schedule a time to eat, disinfect your desk, and focus on your food.

· If you pack your lunch, prepare the night before work or on the weekends. Have fun with basic recipes and search for easy lunch ideas online.

· To avoid temptations, make a pact with office mates to bring only healthy snacks to share, and ask for and choose healthier options in vending machines and cafeterias.

Eating well is a topic that is discussed as a part of wellness classes at the AAA7 including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, and Chronic Pain Self-Management. Currently, these classes are being conducted over the telephone. If interested in participating in an upcoming class, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

If you missed any of the “Wellness Wednesday” episodes, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.