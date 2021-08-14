Commissioners hold July 26 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 26, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Owen Applegate. Deputy Clerk of the Juvenile Court Christie Kirker was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse Window Replacement Project; Blacktop seal/line estimate for old jail parking lot; Franklin Township Trustee meeting-Tener Bridge Project; Byrd Anti-Lobbying Certification.

Alan Skelly, Esquire, Enerlogics Network, Inc. met with the commissioners to discuss commercial projects available in solar, hydroelectric and battery systems along with funding, grant and matching funds options.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: PRC Funding- Back-to-School Program; JFS telephone system upgrade proposal.

Leeann Liston, Chief Deputy, Clerk of Courts, met with the commissioners to discuss funding for the postage machine.

Adam Dozier, EMS Assistant Director, and Peggy McCleese, Director (via teleconference) met with the board to discuss the following issues: DSL Equipment installed in Station #100; Manchester Boot Camp; Mandatory EMS staff meeting- July 29, 2021- 7:00 p.m.; Quarterly budget meeting; Holiday schedules; EMS First Response vehicles.

Maintenance Supervisor Jayson Hayslip met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse blue system diagnostics and repairs; Waterline shutoff valves.

Bill Denton met with the board to discuss the proposed Adams County Children Services additional tax levy. Mr. Denton asked for clarity on the need for an additional levy and stated his concerns.

Jill Wright, Director, and Cynthia Pratt, Fiscal Officer, Adams County Children Services, along with David Gifford, Adams County Auditor, met with the board to request the commissioners to place an additional 1.0 mill tax levy for the period of (5) five years on the November 2, 2021 ballot due to an increased volume of children in care and placement costs.

Adams County Children Services filed a request to require the county auditor to prepare a Certificate of Estimated Resources for a 1.0 mill additional levy for a period of (5) years. President Diane Ward made a motion to adopt the resolution and Barbara Moore seconded the motion for the auditor to proceed with the request.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.