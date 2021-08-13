I’m afraid to ask

A child, afraid to ask a parent.

An employee, afraid to ask their boss.

A nervous teen, afraid to ask their crush.

A student, afraid to ask their teacher.

A spouse, afraid to ask the other.

A patient, afraid to ask the doctor.

A player, afraid to ask the coach.

A parent, afraid to ask their teen.

A child of God, afraid to ask in prayer.

The big asks take courage. We have a certain result in mind but often hesitate to go forward. Why? Maybe we’ve always had someone else doing the asking for us and we aren’t used to being our own advocate. Maybe we are afraid of the process, or the reaction we might get. Maybe we’re just shy. Or maybe we start to second-guess and doubt.

What if the answer is ‘no?’ What if I get embarrassed? What if I’m shot down? What if I can’t deal with the truth?

Although, if we are being honest with ourselves, sometimes we are afraid that we WILL get the answer we were looking for, aren’t we? You know the feeling. You get the go ahead and think, ‘Uh-oh. Now what?!” The next step often requires us to make changes, and at that point, the ask was the easy part. It’s the change itself that is scary.

The parent gets the puppy.

The boss gives the promotion.

The crush books the first date.

The teacher sees potential.

The spouse agrees to sell the house.

The doctor gives the medical plan.

The coach puts you in the starting lineup.

The teen reveals a difficulty.

God puts something on your heart.

All these scenarios require us to take action. It puts responsibility on our shoulders and holds us accountable. Are we up for all that?

My grandmother would always say that anything too small to be made into a prayer is too small to be made into a burden. So, if I find myself worrying about any little thing, I’ve learned to take it to God first. If one of my kids call me for advice, I always ask, “Have you prayed about it?” If they haven’t, we pray together right then. I’m sure God laughs at most of our big ideas, but I generally get a sense of peace about what I prayed for and know what answer he is giving me.

Sometimes I pray scary prayers. By that I mean, if I pray for it, I must prepare myself to accept the answer, no matter what that may look like. Maybe the answer is ‘no’. Or maybe the ‘yes’ answer is challenging. If I ask for patience, I’m sure to have a child that will test it at every turn. (I don’t ask for that one anymore. I’ve gotten plenty of practice! Ha!)

It was super scary asking for a big family after two miscarriages. I’ve written about it before because that journey didn’t look anything like I thought it would. But now, not only is our immediate family big, but our extended family is everywhere. In fact, we tell our kids to run it by us before they start dating anyone so we can make sure they are not related first. (A hazard of small town living.)

Several years ago, I felt like God had given me a way with words and I asked how I could use it to glorify him? I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but three devotional books, a website, speaking engagements, and a couple hundred newspaper articles later, my prayer has been answered. I never saw that coming! It was hard work. It required stepping out of my comfort zone. Taking a chance. Trusting in God’s plan for my life.

So I’d challenge that the bigger question is this: What risk are you taking if you DON’T ask? Scary prayers are worth it. What are yours?

“And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.” Matthew 21:22

Have a blessed week, friends!