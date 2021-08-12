West Union Council sets Trick-or-Treat, discusses tax delinquency, levy contract

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Village Council met on Aug. 10 to discuss tax delinquency, Trick-or-Treat and levy contract renewal with the commissioners.

“I gave each one of you some information regarding utilizing the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for delinquent accounts. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is offering a service to us. I don’t expect an answer or decision tonight, but we need to consider the possibility. What the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will do is take over the legal process of collecting the bill. They have attorney’s in the office; they know the legal process better than I do, and have more access to information than I do. By being a state office, they have access to state tax records. Also, they do not charge a fee to the village. Instead, they add the collection fee to the balance the taxpayer owes. Sometimes these people will move on us, and I can’t track them as easily as [they could],” said Village Tax Administrator Steve Ogg.

The village can choose to opt-out of this service at any time. Village Solicitor Thomas Mayes will investigate the matter before any decision is made to move forward.

Currently, there is an excess of $24,000 in delinquent accounts in the Village of West Union.

A motion by Councilman Kason Francis to approve the minutes of the July 27, 2021, regular meeting and Aug. 2, 2021, special meeting with corrections was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Mark Brewer to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilwoman Donna Young to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of July for the net amount of $2,627.99 was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, the council agreed.

Trick-or-Treat was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 from 7-8:30 p.m.

“They have started getting things ready for the [State Route 41 Shared-Use Path Project]. I talked to the bank today, and the paperwork for that project will be done Thursday. We finished the application for the American Rescue Plan Act funds. We received confirmation on it, all we have to do now is review it, and they’ll let us know when we get the funds. The new wastewater treatment plant will hopefully be in operation by Aug. 31,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

West Union Life Squad Ass. Chief Danni Studebaker reported 54 runs for the month with 1,280 for the year. Studebaker reported the new squad should arrive on Tuesday.

“Danni and I had a meeting with the Commissioners on Aug. 2. Our contract is up with them at the end of this year. They said they would renew the [levy] contract, and it would only be for the $120,000. They said they would discuss it at a later time. They want us to come back in September or October to approve the contract,” said Mayor Jason Buda.

West Union Police Chief Tim Sanderson reported the department had nearly 2,000 calls this year.

“We had visited several times, but I want to go after the people in prison that owe outstanding warrants or fines in the village and have it deduced from their commissary money,” said Mark Brewer.

Mayes will investigate this issue and present his findings at a later date.

“I’ve had quite a few phone calls and messages to me wanting to know why the village is paid $35,000 per person from The Counseling Center. I want it known that the village does not receive a dime for any individual admitted to the center. They were very upset and adamant. So, I’d just like to clarify the village receives no monies,” said Buda.

A motion by Francis to enter into executive session for ORC 122.22 (G)(3) Conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.