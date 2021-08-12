River Days closes with new bang and big ideas

Saturday morning saw the little ones gather for the River Days Baby Show. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Manchester River Days came to a close with a new bang this year.

Manchester River Days was held on Aug. 6-7, curated under the new management of President Dennis Barnd. Barnd is a recent settler to the area, and under his leadership, he wanted to bring “hope” to this year’s festivities.

“When I drove through Manchster the first time in 2019, my first thought was ‘this town could use some sprucing up.’ We’ve all heard the animosity from the established residents when the ‘new kid’ thinks he “\’knows everything’ and ‘he’s not gonna come in here and tell us what to do,’ so I spent my first year asking questions, listening and learning and getting to know people. There are two sides to every story and people are stories of their own,” said Barnd.

To Manchester residents, he posed, “What can be done for Manchester?” The recurring response — “Manchester River Days.”

“I met with the leader at the time and was eventually asked and encouraged to take it over. I would consider River Days a success if it planted the seeds of hope and inspiration,” he said.

— before he could plant any of those seeds, however, he had to do a little research first.

“I’ll say that [the first step] was the history lesson of what the typical River Days encompassed. Next was getting as many of those facets into play as possible given the post-pandemic environment,” said Barnd.

One of the biggest challenges was restoring faith.

“We were able to do that to a certain extent,” he said.

Vendors of various persuasions, pop-ups and a few bounce houses were booked. On Saturday, contests were planned. Everything proceeded smoothly — until there were no fireworks.

“I was disappointed to find out at the 11th hour that preparations for the fireworks had not been made. I take full responsibility for that shortcoming,” said Barnd. Though the potential tragedy was remedied in record time.

“The fireworks replacement contractor came by way of one of our board members and concessionaire John Reeves reaching out to a professional technician he had recently met. We then set about making the last minute arrangements and, with the exception of the waterways permit, we had reportedly one of the best, if not the best, shows ever,” said Barnd. He plans to continue to use their services for future festivals.

“Overall I learned quite a bit about how the festival has been run in the past. I know we didn’t even reach the level of past festivals but at the same time, I saw much room for improvement. I hope next year we have more volunteers, more events, more participation, and that River Days has more to do with the river and restoring Manchester,” said Barnd.

Moving forward, the River Days organization has adopted a larger mission of redeveloping the Manchester waterfront.

“We will be conducting other festivals and fundraisers throughout the year, operating a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, and providing seed funding for the waterfront projects in the form of private-public partnerships through state and federal grant money, working closely with the Adams County Economic Development office and others,” said Barnd.

River Days is no longer a stand-alone, break-even venture, he said.

“I’ve met a lot of really good people in Manchester and in Adams County. Some see much potential, as I do, others have become discouraged, but all want the best for this river town, the “jewel” of Adams County as it’s been described to me. I may be premature in my assessment, but as of now I’ll say this much — I believe Manchester is an untapped resource with significant potential for the right economic formula. Part of that formula is getting folks back in the game and on the same team with the same goal, and an agreement of what the end goal should be. We need to think in terms of what is good for the community rather than “what can I get out of this”,” said Barnd.

Self-centered focus kills a community, outward focus grows the community, he said.

“I’m reminded of two presidential quotes that apply. John F. Kennedy said in 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Insert village. The other is Ronald Reagan, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Both quotes demonstrate that a very selfless philosophy is what builds and strengthens a community of any size. I hope we can make that shift in Manchester,” said Barnd.