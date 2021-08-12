Manchester VFW hosts July 31 Golf Scramble

Third Place: Mickey Wagoner, Joey Kiskadden. Leeroy Palmer, Daulton McDonald (not pictured), and Logan Bell (not pictured) Second Place: Logan McIntosh, Anthony Blevins, Randy Dye, Christen McIntosh, and Josh Reaves. Terry Himes, right, from the Manchester VFW Post, presents the 100th anniversay commemorative knife (donated by Greg Scott), to the winner, Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell.

First Place: Jamion Jones, Chet Young, Keltin Robinson, Vohn Hoop (not pictured), and Kelly Copeland (not pictured)

Third Place: Mickey Wagoner, Joey Kiskadden. Leeroy Palmer, Daulton McDonald (not pictured), and Logan Bell (not pictured)

Second Place: Logan McIntosh, Anthony Blevins, Randy Dye, Christen McIntosh, and Josh Reaves.

Terry Himes, right, from the Manchester VFW Post, presents the 100th anniversay commemorative knife (donated by Greg Scott), to the winner, Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell.