Girls golf season underway in county

The West Union Lady Dragons competed in their first golf match of the fall on Monday, Aug. 9 at Hilltop. The Lady Dragons who participated were, from left, Sofie Teeter, Lauren Hoop, Korynne Blanton, and Payton Stapleton. (Photo by Michelle Hoop)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The high school girls golf season got underway at Hilltop Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 9 as the Manchester Lady Hounds, led by first-year head coach Sean Inman, hosted Coach Marci Schneider’s West Union Lady Dragons.

In the match, the Lady Hounds were led by super sophomore Taylor Ralston, who took medalist by shooting a 39 for the nine-hole competition. Overall, the Manchester girls were the winners on the day by a dozen strokes, with a team score of 209 compared to the 221 from West Union.

After Ralston, the Lady Hounds had four more golfers on the course on Monday, Kileigh Mitchell (46), LexiNixon (61), Mary Grace Wickerham (63), and Reagan Wikoff (69).

West Union had four golfers compete in Monday’s match, paced by a 53 from Payton Stapleton. The Lady Dragons also got a 54 from Sofie Teeter, 55 from Korynne Blanton, and 59 from Lauren Hoop.

Fans of the girls golf squads from all four Adams County schools can look forward to this year’s Girls Adams County Cup, which will be played on Tuesday, Aug, 31 at the Adams County Country Club.