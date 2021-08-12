COVID-19 contributes to stress and mental health decline

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

COVID-19 has and continues to be a condusive environment for stress and mental health decline.

It is widely known that mental health disorders can develop from genetic factors, though even our environment can create fertile soil for them to blossom.

“We know for a fact that some of the things that can contribute to mental health disorders emerging would be things like toxic stress, trauma in the home or some kind of traumatic event, and even living in poverty. When we talk about trauma, we’re talking about things like abuse, neglect, or exposure to something that creates a sense of terror for someone. Living in a home with family members who don’t pay attention to you could be considered neglect. When we talk about poverty and how that relates to trauma or potential mental health decline, let’s think about this; if a child feels hungry for more than one day in a row, that could create a sense of fear about where the next meal might come from. Over time, the brain changes and gets stuck in survival mode. This is what trauma looks like. The same thing for adults, there are hungry adults too, and this chemical change in the brain can happen from something as “simple” as hunger,” said Director of Behavioral Health Danielle Poe with the Adams County Health Department.

According to Poe, toxic stress, trauma and poverty are the most relevant components contributing to mental health disorders or the emergence of one in Adams County.

“I would also say limited resources to access can exacerbate certain mental health conditions and the fact that sometimes it creates isolation. There’s limited support, so you feel alone,” said Director of Exceptional Education and Federal Programs Tracy Spires of Adams County Ohio Valley School District.

Toxic stress, according to Poe, can also be considered trauma.

“When you think about trauma, people tend to think about something very drastic that happened, but toxic stress can just mean that every day your life is stressful over and over again. That pattern can create trauma, which can lead to the development of a mental health disorder like anxiety, depression, or suicidality. Even psychosis, believe it or not, just by living in toxic stress over and over again,” said Poe.

In addition, there is grief, and grief can be for a wide variety of things, such as the grief of normalcy.

“It’s a loss,” said Spires.

Poe and Spires would agree that COVID-19 has furnished all of those aforementioned components.

“When we’re talking about poverty, let’s talk about children, specifically. I know the schools have worried about how the children were going to eat when the schools were closed down because of COVID-19. Poverty can affect mental health. When you have something like the schools shutting down, some children don’t have access to food, running water, or electricity. Their basic needs aren’t being met because of COVID-19,” said Poe.

There are adults living in poverty that can only access these needs when they go to work.

“I know that we have this belief that if you’re a working adult, you must not live in poverty — that’s not true, especially in Adams County. So, if we know things like living in poverty can contribute to mental health decline, then we know that during COVID-19 when everyone was living in those environments more often contributed to that,” said Poe.

With trauma, it is much the same story.

“During COVID-19 when school was shut down, now they’re potentially living in a traumatic environment at home. So, the kids already exposed to trauma, because of COVID-19, are now isolated and more exposed to trauma. So, that can contribute to mental health decline, and at a faster pace than it normally would have with as much intervention or hope for intervention that the schools could have provided,” said Poe.

Spires feels as though it can be a tragic cycle.

“If a parent isn’t able to have childcare or the school to help with the children, then it puts a lot more pressure on the parent. We were especially worried about our intense students with special needs because the parent had no assistance. It was all on them, and that creates a lot more anxiety, pressure, and then that can trigger and have a domino effect on that child,” said Spires.

Poe harkens back to the mention of isolation being an environment that could help contribute to mental health decline.

“COVID-19 isolated all of us. Even individuals who normally wouldn’t have toxic stress in their life or traumatic things happening in their life. Just hard-working adults who have not experienced hard things — even we were isolated during COVID-19, or are isolated. That can contribute to toxic stress that didn’t exist for people before that they’re now experiencing, and maybe they didn’t have the skillsets to cope with those things because they haven’t had to. So, it’s not just a target population now that’s affected, it’s individuals who have maybe never even been exposed to trauma and learned how to cope with trauma who are faced with this,” said Poe.

According to Poe, national data shows that being connected to another loving person in life, being connected to other individuals, makes people less likely to develop anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

“In fact, they say that children who are connected to at least one loving adult daily are less likely to have suicidality. So, you take a child — or an adult — out of an environment where they are having those needs fostered then clearly those thoughts and behaviors are going to manifest,” said Poe.

A lot of it goes back to a lack of coping strategies or an inability to deal with different situations, said Spires.

“If you think small community or even the society at large, everything changed. People had all of these feelings, and they didn’t know what to do with them. I think we see people expressing them in not the most effective methods. It will come out, one way or another,” said Spires.

How have these environments COVID-19 has afforded affected the community? The Adams County Health Department has been collecting local data using their Community Health Assessment. In the school system, the Adams County Medical Foundation collects OHYES! student data.

“We collect community-wide data. This data gives us a picture of what’s happening in our community. Three years ago, substance abuse and mental health were already the top two health problems in Adams County. That was before COVID-19. So, we just completed both of those surveys, and we’re working to analyze the results. We have a few little snapshots, some of the data pieces, and they’re already telling us a story on how COVID-19 has affected the mental health of both children and adults in our community,” said Poe.

While some of the data isn’t ready to be released, the public will see quite an impact compared to the original assessment conducted three years ago, and the OHYES! surveys of 2019.

“It can be kind of frightening when you think what the long-term impact is going to be, especially when some of our elementary students are not doing the survey. How will they be responding to those questions when they get to that age unless there is prevention and intervention?” said Spires.

According to data shared by Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel, in 2017, 30 percent of our local tenth-graders showed major depression. This spring, that number was 39.5 percent.

Of that 39.5 percent, 25 percent of the tenth-graders surveyed are suicidal.

“We have national data. In 2019, the CDC had released that suicide is the leading cause of death for 13-year-olds in America. That was before COVID-19. That was before isolation and exposure to trauma. Accidents combined do not trump the leading cause of death in 13-year-olds. It’s suicide. For ages 14 to 19, it’s the second leading cause of death. This was prior to COVID-19, and we know that the effect of COVID-19 is going to rear its head when it comes to mental health and suicidality. We’re going to see some ugly data,” said Poe.

This is evidence that it is not only our community suffering in these inhospitable conditions.

“The fact that we already have that ugly data that shows things like the leading cause of death among 13-year-olds is suicide. That already existed. I anticipate the state and nation will begin to collect data related to COVID-19. Though, I don’t think we need the data. I think that what is happening in our world is already telling us a story. We’re seeing that in what you’ve mentioned, what’s happening with individuals that were involved with the situation at our capitol, the riots that are happening. The way people are behaving and treating each other in our world today I believe has a lot to do with the pandemic,” said Poe.

As Spires mentioned, there has been such a change and shock to our society through the pandemic that no one is sure how to respond.

“Sometimes, what happens — and it’s just human nature — our survival instinct kicks in, and our survival instinct isn’t always pretty. It becomes me against the world. When that survival instinct subconsciously kicks in for people, you’re going to see the worst side of individuals. I think that’s what we’re seeing. We don’t need data to prove that,” said Poe.

There is a loss of enjoyment, said Spires.

“They were on survival, they didn’t have enjoyment, they had lost what they had in the past. I think there’s a lot of anxiety about losing it again. It’s been given back, and then people hear the news, so it’s creating a lot of anxiety. Everyone wants normalcy, and you think you’re headed that way, and then things change every day. No one knows how to predict how the future is going to be, and that’s an uneasy feeling. We thought the world was going to continue, and it shut down on all of us,” said Spires.

Without delving too deep into the political pool, differences in opinion can contribute to mental health decline and wellbeing in our society.

“The differences of opinion related to the pandemic such as masking, vaccinations, all of those things are also contributing to the way the individuals are behaving and treating one another. Again, because of survival instinct. People make choices and have opinions to best serve what their instinct is telling them. I’m not saying that everyone that has those beliefs is behaving badly. It’s easy for us to cast blame, but we have to have mercy. We’re truly living in an unprecedented time where we’re probably not all being our best selves because of that survival instinct,” said Poe.

According to Spires, the associated emotions cause more separation and divide which increases the isolation.

In late 2020, the Adams County Health Department and the courts partnered with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience to begin addressing the mental health needs of the community.

“I always like to say public health is prevention. When I came to the department, the top two issues, addiction and mental health identified three years ago with our assessments were what really drove us to think of what we could do to create access to treatment for individuals already affected by mental health and addiction. Then, the big question, what can we do to prevent these issues? So, we started looking into different systems in the community, what their needs and gaps were, and how we could plug in and help,” said Poe. Adults in the community, whether through the health department or the criminal justice system, now had access to services.

“Our focus is academics. The one positive thing about the pandemic is that there was so much focus on standards and testing that the pandemic gave us the ability to step back and look at the foundation skills that our children need. It’s social-emotional skills. You have to address the social-emotional before you can even get to the academic. We were looking at our students, and some of them were really struggling. It seems that you see the acting out and more risky behaviors at the secondary level. It was through that, that I kept saying when students leave sixth grade and go to seventh grade, I lose students. I coined it the junior high divide. If they’re on a negative trajectory, unless we intervene, they don’t ever get on a positive trajectory. If I can predict those students and tell you who they are, there has to be a way to prevent that,” said Spires.

Sharing these thoughts with the health department, Spires, Poe and Hablitzel were able to connect.

“When we came together, we talked about all the different resources and we put together a team with multiple agencies. Within months, we worked on a tiered system and we’re working on training staff in every single building on the five different tools we’ve received from the health department. So, one of the things that we’ve added on top [of our Multi-tiered System of Supports] is a parent curriculum. I have a parent mentor and a parent-involved facilitator, they’re going to be trained on that and offer that through multiple agencies. The courts can refer, children’s service can refer, parents can self-refer, teachers can refer, and they can work on the same life skills that their child is being taught in the school,” said Spires.

The student as well as the parent now can be helped, a component they never had before.

“We worked out how to enhance that and make it a community-wide initiative so that children are truly impacted. We now have parent training opportunities, both parents who are interested and maybe that target population who truly need that training. That pulls in other partners like the children’s services and the court system. Regardless if they’re going through the juvenile criminal justice system, they’re living in a foster home or a children’s home, they’re all our children,” said Poe.

On top of that, there is trauma-informed care happening in the schools.

“There’s going to be a major enhancement of teacher opportunity to have an understanding of what it means to deal with a child that has been exposed to extreme trauma. When you’re exposed to trauma, your brain is chemically changed. It’s not a choice. So, the children may not learn the same. So, we’re going to provide the teachers extensive training. There are trauma-practitioners trained in the school buildings now, and an opportunity for more to be trained,” said Poe.

Each school building wil have their own trauma specialist.

“Someone who knows all there is to know about trauma so the teachers have someone to go to when they’ve exhausted their resources. They can create a plan together in their own school building,” said Poe.

If the practitioner finds their methods unsuccessful, the student can then be referred onto additional services.

“It’s kind of been the missing piece in Adams County for both adults and children. You’re aware of the adult program with the University of Cincinnati Psychiatry Program — that is now going to be implemented in the Ohio Valley School District for all students in every single building. Both psychiatry and psychology services will be available. On top of that, I don’t think we can leave out that it’s going to serve everyone in our community. The children going through the court system and the children’s home are going to have access to this at those sites. This is going to be a community initiative. It’s going to be available and take place in the buildings. Immediate access is what we’re talking about,” said Poe.

A second component, adds Spires, will be Youth Care Coordinators.

“Even if the students did receive services, it was like a separate entity and no one ever connected the full team that worked with that child. This person is going to go around and make the full circle and connect everyone so we’re all working for the same cause for more progress,” said Spires. The care coordinator will be the liaison working between families and resources.

“What’s happening at the home, do they need access to transportation, or food, or do they need additional resources? We’ve created a giant net, so no one can fall through the cracks,” said Poe.

Mental health services for both children and adults will now be an intimately connected entity.

“We’re looking at restoring the whole family unit. So, we have this adult program, now we’re going to have youth interventions in place, and then we’re going to have the coordinators that work together to make sure if there is a family unit involved, it’s restored. We’re not focused on anyone separately,” said Poe.

As the community is invited to be proactive about their mental health, Poe and Spires endeavor to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic.

“You’re not alone, and the way you feel is normal in the situation that we’ve been going through. Not just with COVID-19, but even if you had mental health concerns or issues prior to COVID-19. You’re not alone. In fact, it’s very common for people to suffer from anxiety, depression or even more severe health needs. They’re not alone, and there are also services available. There’s no stigma anymore,” said Poe.

It’s okay to ask for help, adds Spires.

“Everyone needs help. It’s okay to ask for help. Everyone needs help. I think that’s the key — people allowing themselves to think that it’s okay to not be okay, they can communicate that, and no one is going to think less of them,” said Spires.

We weren’t designed to survive on our own, said Poe.

“When you’re facing a mental health concern or need or any need in the community and you feel like you have to do it alone — you don’t. It’s okay to reach out,” said Poe.

To contact the Adams County Health Department for more information or to inquire about services call (937) 544-5547. A parent who wishes to contact Spires for further information can call (937) 544-5586 ext. 17810.