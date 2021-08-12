Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

The last day of the Adams County Public Library’s Summer Curbside Meal Service Program is Tuesday, Aug. 17. The last serving day for each of the library branches are as follows: North Adams Library – Wednesday, Aug. 11; Manchester Library – Thursday, Aug. 12; West Union Library – Monday, Aug. 16; and Peebles Library – Tuesday, Aug. 17. In this program, children, ages 18 and under, are eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit. Children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up these free meals from 12 – 2 p.m. on their library’s serving day. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Don’t forget to check out our new items. Each month we add a variety of new books and DVDs to our library collections. From new novels by bestselling authors to recently released movies, you’ll find several interesting titles available to place on hold. Some highlights from August’s new adult items include Stephen King’s latest crime novel ,“Billy Summers;” Eric Garcia’s new non-fiction book, “We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation;” and the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway play, “In the Heights.” We also add new juvenile and teen books each month, such as the picture book “Llama Llama Meets the Babysitter” and “Ashfall Legacy,” the latest YA novel by Pittacus Lore, bestselling author of the “I Am Number Four” series. To find lists of all our new items, check out our online catalog.

No Wi-Fi? No problem. Remember that the Adams County Public Library has T-Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots you can borrow using your library card. Adults, ages 18 and up, can check out these devices for up to two weeks, enabling you to work remotely, access telehealth services, participate in remote learning, or simply browse the web. Stop by your local library branch today to learn more or place one of these hotspots on hold using our online catalog. This service is made possible by a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), who partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to help address the region’s digital divide.

Library Resource Spotlight: If you’re interested in genealogy, take advantage of Ancestry Library Edition! Available only on library computers, this free service allows you to search Ancestry.com’s collection of more than 20 billion marriage, birth, death, and military records. You’ll also find immigration records, newspaper obituaries, and a full collection of U.S. census records from 1790 through 1940 to help you build your family tree. Ancestry Library Edition also has city directories, church histories, maps, photographs, and public member trees that you can browse to find more information about your ancestors.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.