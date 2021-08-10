News Release

As the dew dried on the fields of S&W Quarter Horses on Aug. 8, trucks hauling horse trailers began to arrive on the property. Brian and Steve Shearer, the father-son team in charge of the business, were on hand to direct parking, offer help unloading the horses, and conduct the countless small tasks of pulling off a large all-day event.

Called the “Open Western Jackpot Show to benefit the Humane Society of Adams County”, the Shearers decided to offer to hold the event when they heard about the burden of caring for abused and neglected horses in Adams County. As the only animal shelter in the area that employs a Humane Agent, the Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) is often the first group called in to help when abused animals are discovered in the area. Though it mostly deals with dogs and cats, HSAC has seen many horses, cattle, chickens, pigs, goats, and exotic pets come through its doors since the organization was founded in 2006. Benefits like the one help by the Shearers on Saturday can supply much-needed funds to help cover veterinary and care costs for horses and other livestock, which can be exponentially higher per animal compared to the cost of care for smaller companion animals.

The benefit show started out with showmanship and riding style competitions in which horses of different breeds were shown in the ring by handlers of many different ages, from youth as young as eight years old to seasoned equine experts. In the afternoon, a few fun games on horseback were conducted, much to the delight of the onlookers, including an egg-in-spoon race that had everyone laughing and cheering.

Auctions of baked goods and sales of merchandise were also held to raise funds for abused horses. William Huxmann, age 10 of West Union, was on hand from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to sell animal shelter t-shirts, driftwood, and fossils he’d collected to help benefit the event.

In a display of community togetherness, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and Investigator Kenneth Dick were on hand to broadcast the judging results to spectators, regaling the audience with anecdotal stories between announcements. Sponsorships for the event were donated by many different individuals and businesses throughout the region, demonstrating both the generous nature of our local community and the universal support for the cause of animal welfare.

The Humane Society of Adams County would like to thank the following sponsors for their pledges to help fund this event:

– Jesus Jubilee Connection

– Ameicko Nehus and Family

– Tasha Smith/The Silver Collar

– Brian Shearer

– Steve Shearer

– Jody & Jeff Stacy

– Cory Bess

– Judge Brett Spencer

– Adams County Probation Department

– Dustin Crothers Ferrier Service

– Cedar Brook Farm

– Rodney Kernsey/RHK Motors

– Flo-Thru Drain Cleaning

– Diamond Collar Grooming, LLC

– Corner Mart

– Wages Family

– Raber’s Shoes & Saddlery

– Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant

– Cruiser’s Diner

– Kevin Hesler/Rattlesnake Creek Stables

– Dawn Driggers – Best Help at S&W Quarter Horses

– Kovacs Mini Farms

– Eric Tapp Insurance

– Sadie Jones

– Cherry Fork Farm Supply

– Nathan Crotter Excavating

For more information about S&W Quarter Horses, please call Steve Shearer at (513) 720-1635 or Brian Shearer at (937) 798-1047.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please call (937) 544-8585 or email info@adamscountyanimals.org. For donations to help abused and neglected livestock in Adams County, please send checks to HSAC, PO Box 245, West Union, OH 45693. Please write “For Livestock” or “For Horses” on the “Memo” line.