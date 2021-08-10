David “Barney” Clark, 59, of Manchester, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 26, 1962 in West Union, son of the late Scotty Bradley Clark and Shirley Ann Young Shaw.

Barney was an avid Gardner and loved fishing, hunting and watching racing. He was also a social member of the Manchester Veterans Club.

He is survived by his life time partner, Vickie White; daughter, Vadena White and Josh Mattes; grandchildren, EJ Gulley and Vada Mattes; brother, Steve Clark and wife Penny; sister, Shelley Gifford and husband David; step-father, Paul Shaw; good friend, Marie Ayers as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. 2nd St., Manchester. Pastor John Cole will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.