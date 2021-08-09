Janice Mae Vogler, 83, of West Union, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at SOMC Hospice Unit in Portsmouth. She was born June 11, 1938 in Burke, Kentucky, daughter of the late Amos Haden and Otie Ison Thornberry. She was the widow of the late Roby Randall Vogler who passed away in 2001. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Haden Thornberry Jr.

Janice attended Gospel LightHouse Chapel in Blue Creek and loved gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Roush and husband Wyatt of West Union, Lisa Hill of West Union, and Angela Davis and husband Chris of West Union; grandchildren, Jordan Williams and husband Mark, Clayton Wilson, Jacob Davis and Raylan Davis; siblings, Roger Thornberry and wife Donna of West Union, Jannie Thornberry of Blue Creek and Carolyn Ralston and husband Randy of West Union; sister-in-law Sharon Bennington and husband Dwigh;t as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Gospel LightHouse Chapel in Blue Creek. Burial will follow at Vogler Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gospel LightHouse Chapel.