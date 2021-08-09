Debbie Ann Burke, 63, of Mt. Orab, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Mercy Jewish Hospital in Kenwood. She was born Aug. 26, 1957 in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Carl and Lucille Marie Florea McCorkle Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl McCorkle Jr.

Debbie is survived by her children, Stephen Lewis of Manchester and Megan Burke of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Ethan Isaac, Emmett Nixon and Lily Kreimer; sisters, Sandra Sue Back and husband Kenny of Manchester, Brenda McCorkle-Wear and husband Russell of Jacksonville, Florida, Diana McCorkle and Jody; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Debbie will be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.