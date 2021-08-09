News Release

Ohio Chamber of Commerce member Koford Engineering, LLC hosted State Representative Brian Baldridge (R- Winchester) at its facility in Winchester, Ohio last week. Owner Stuart Koford took the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing his small manufacturing business and their nine employees.

“We have a diverse list of customers, so we were fortunate our business wasn’t affected too much by the pandemic,” said Koford, an engineer himself. “However, like almost every growing business out there right now we run into challenges on hiring qualified talent and supply chain issues.”

Koford relocated the business to Adams County from Chicago to escape the high cost of business and the difficult regulatory environment there.

“Stuart serves on the Ohio Small Business Council here at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce,” said director of small business & workforce policy Kevin Boehner. “It’s crucial for us to make voices like his heard on business issues, and we thank Rep. Baldridge for coming out to Koford Engineering and hearing those issues firsthand and discussing potential policy solutions.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to visit Koford Engineering and hear more about Stuart’s priorities and perspectives,” said Baldridge, who represents the 90th House District covering Adams, Scioto and part of Lawrence Counties. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I am proud to have such a strong example of this in the 90th House District, and am grateful to the Ohio Chamber of Commerce for their work connecting these businesses with legislators.”

