Updated guidelines for quarantine after exposure in K-12 classroom settings released

News Release

The Ohio Department of Health last week released the latest Guidelines for Quarantine After Exposure in K-12 Classroom Settings. Along with this guidance, a detailed K-12 classroom exposure quarantine flowchart addresses various scenarios based on school-wide preventive strategies, as well as the vaccination and masking status of the student, teacher, or staff member who was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in a classroom setting.

“In-person learning is very important for the cognitive, social, and emotional development of our children,” explained Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD. “Developing guidelines that will allow well-protected students to be able to remain in the classroom as much as possible – even if there has been an exposure to COVID-19 – help facilitate that important in-person learning this year.”

“While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they are not invincible and most certainly can, and do, become ill,” Dr. Vanderhoff stated. “Just like adults, when children become sick from COVID-19, they spread it to others, and can suffer severe health outcomes, or even death. Young children who aren’t yet eligible for vaccines, and those who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, should wear masks indoors, including in schools. For those ages 12 and up, vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19.”

The guidance is available at:

• https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/covid-19-fact-sheet-k-12-exposure-and-quarantine.pdf

· https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/covid-19-fact-sheet-k-12-exposure-and-quarantine-flow-chart.pdf

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.