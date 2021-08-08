News Release

he Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is currently considering applications from organizations addressing a variety of program areas within agriculture for its Action and Awareness grant program.

“We are proud to offer our Action & Awareness Grants each year to support local organizations as well as county Farm Bureaus in an effort to create positive, measurable impact throughout Ohio,” said Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Executive Director Kelly Burns.

Through the grant program, the foundation funds programs in four core areas of giving:

Education – Providing grants for professional development programs allowing individuals to advance their knowledge of agriculture, share ideas and improve people’s lives.

Environment – Funding sensible solutions that contribute to a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable Ohio by focusing on increased care for land and water.

Economic Development – Capturing opportunities that build prosperity, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for Ohioans by funding projects that spur economic growth in local communities.

Human-Animal Bond – Promoting the proper care of animals and the many ways they bring quality to human life.

Grant amounts can be awarded up to $3,000 and are provided for a one-year period.

The deadline to apply for grants is Oct. 1, 2021. For funding eligibility requirements and to apply, visit ofbf.org/foundation/aagrants.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization, understands the need to inspire innovation and cultivate investment in Ohio’s farm and food community. Learn more by visiting ofbf.org/foundation.