ODOT Weekly Construction Update

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• S.R. 770 Culvert Replacement- S.R. 770 will be closed three days for a culvert replacement approximately 0.5 miles north of Harry Williams Rd. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247 to S.R. 785 to S.R. 73 Estimated Completion: Aug. 11 by 3:30 p-.m.

• S.R. 32 Resurfacing – S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Tranquility Pike and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Fall 2021

• S.R. 32 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 32 will be reduced to one, 10-foot lane in each direction between Pine Hollow Road and Black Hollow Road. Estimated completion: Summer 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.