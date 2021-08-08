Joseph “Scotty” Darrell Scott, 86, of Manchester, Passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 13, 1934 in Manchester, son of the late Arthur and Viola Thompson Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 wonderful years, Betty Chandler Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Scott and sister, Esther Doyle.

Scotty honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Manchester Blue Masonic Lodge #317. Scotty was an Accountant in Maysville, KY for many years and worked as the Office Manager for over 40 years at the former Carpenter Motors in Maysville. He enjoyed woodworking and was also a beekeeper.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Andy Scott and wife Pam; daughter, Karen Bihl and husband Michael; grandchildren, Krista Bihl-Hayslip and husband Bobby, Lauren Bhil and Jonathan Scott and wife Nicole; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Landry Hayslip and his sister, Naomi Ruth Combs-Skeels and husband Robert as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. 2nd St., Manchester. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.