Library Spotlight

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Allison Burton, a programmer at the North Adams Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 4 years, but I was a volunteer for nearly 3 years before being hired.

Q. What does your job entail?

A. I organize and execute library programs for children, teens, and adults, such as Storytime and the After School Program. I also help with day-to-day desk duties, including checking out patrons and shelving items. In addition, I write the library’s weekly newspaper article and help manage the library’s Facebook account.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. I love reading young adult fiction, particularly fantasy, science fiction, and dystopian fiction. My favorite authors are Maggie Stiefvater, Cassandra Clare, and Sarah J. Maas.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. “The Age of Adaline”

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” “Loki,” and “Quantico”

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. Telekinesis or invisibility

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. I am a full-time college student, so I’m usually doing schoolwork when I’m not working. If I have any free time, I read, write, watch Netflix or Disney +, and craft.

What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

I am currently writing two young adult novels.

Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

Alaska to see the Aurora Borealis

What do you like about working for the library?

I love helping people and discovering new, interesting books I have never heard of before.