Sharon R. Kidder, age 77 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. Sharon was born December 16, 1943 in Grayson, Kentucky to the late Luther & Herrman (Stewart) Kozee.

Sharon was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Survivors include her husband James E. Kidder of West Union; two daughters Karen Boldman & Brian of Wamsley; Raegena Kidder of KY; two sons James D. Kidder & Susie of Peebles; Michael H. Kidder of Fortworth, TX; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at Noon at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union, with David Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service at the church from 11:00 A.M. to Noon.