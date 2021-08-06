Shaker Run, Steam Furnace Road concerns at Peebles Council meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Peebles Council was approached with concerns about blocking Shaker Run Road and nuisance activity on Steam Furnace Road.

“I have some issues with closing down [Shaker Run Road], but I understand that other people live back there. I just own the lots. With 65 acres in town, some time or another, whenever we go away, somebody is going to develop that property, whether I want it to be or not. If you close the road down, that property becomes a lot less valuable. I don’t live back there. I go back and mow once a week, and the hour that I’m back there, I see one car, maybe two go by. We live on Steam Furnance Road, and if anybody on Shaker Run thinks Shaker Run is a bad road, has a lot of traffic and a lot of bad people walking down it, they need to try and mow our ditch every day, and pick up needles and beer bottles and everything else. [There are] people that walk up and down through there at 2 a.m. I’m not saying Shaker Run doesn’t have an issue. I’m just saying live in our shoes a little bit, and try not to get run over in a 25 mph speed limit when half of the cars are doing 50 mph. That’s half of them,” said visitor Tom Pierce.

Councilman Norman Newman said people were driving 50 mph and better on Shaker Run Road.

“I have 500 horsepower cars sitting in the barn. I promise you, I don’t know that I could run 50 mph on Shaker Run. I can get up some speed, but I don’t know that I could make 50 or 60 mph in those short stunts between them turns,” said Pierce.

Newman said he was wrong.

“We have this problem on every street in town. I have it on Fifth Avenue. We’ve been there 50 years, and that street is terrible now. The way it looks, speeders, everything. Central Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Sugar Street — they need to tour some of these other streets,” said Councilman Charles Countryman.

Peebles has a good police force, said Mayor Wayne Setty.

“On your road, there are tickets being written. They can’t be there 24/7,” said Mayor Wayne Setty.

They could be, said Pierce.

“You could write enough tickets on Steam Furnace to pay for another officer or two to help those gentlemen. There are kids walking up and down through there, [adults], some of them don’t even know where they’re at, to be honest with you,” said Pierce.

It’s an eighth-mile drag strip, said Pierce.

“In the last six months there has been a change, right?” said Setty.

Pierce said he hadn’t seen a change.

“We haven’t seen a change. I’m not going to say that it’s better or worse, but I’ll say the average speed is probably 50 mph. I want to be a little more proactive than reactive. With Olde Timer’s Day coming up, and the traffic that’s going to be on there; there are tractor-trailers every year that shouldn’t truly be there. You guys know that,” said Pierce.

Peirce’s wife, Bonita, also reported suspicious activity behind the Church of God on Steam Furnace Road in the early morning hours.

“There’s drug dealings. That’s what I was saying about Shaker Run, I’m not taking anything against them, I don’t know what they see. There are issues everywhere. At 2 a.m., a car goes in behind the church, sits there for 30 seconds to a minute, the bell rings, they leave, three minutes later a car comes in and sits there for 30 seconds to a minute and leaves. There’s stuff getting stolen out of people’s cars or trucks,” said Pierce.

The council and village should be focused on the safety of the people and their properties, said Pierce.

“I’m just trying to explain what I think we need. I don’t have the answers. God only knows I don’t have the answers,” said Pierce.

Pierce continued to report other suspicious and nuisance activities he and his wife have witnessed on Steam Furnace Road.

“Everyone here would like to have 24-hour protection and more police. There’s only so much money there to spend. I would love to have 24-hour protection,” said Setty.

It’s a shame we can’t have more sheriff deputies, too, said Setty.

“Those two, [Chief Matt Windle and Officer Matt Nickolas] have done more in the six months they’ve been here than the other five and a half years that I have been here. So, to say that it hasn’t changed is wrong. It has changed. I can show you the tickets they’ve written for Steam Furnace Road. Now, they can’t sit on Steam Furnace all day because everyone else has the same problem. I will promise you, sitting here watching what has happened in this town, they’re the first two that have taken care of Peebles. The second thing I will point out is that you being here helps for sure,” said Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

Pertuset also clarified Shaker Run Road wasn’t going to be completely closed; an end was going to be blocked.

“It’s still going to be open in both directions, you just can only get to it from one way. Like it used to be at one time. No decision has been made yet,” said Pertuset.

A motion by Newman to approve the July Mayor and Police report was seconded by Councilman Dave Stephens, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the July Treasurer and Water and Sewer report was seconded by Crothers, the council agreed.

Fiscal Officer Jayme Eldridge reported that the village would receive American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds in the amount of $89,928.79. This is the first payment; the second payment, in the same amount, will be received at a later date.

“In the fall, we have a leaf pickup. We also do a pickup of yard debris. When we started yard debris, it was grass clippings, bushes, or a small limb that fell out of a tree — it has evolved into four or five dump truck loads of limbs and trees. That can’t happen. As of today, we’re going to go put eyes on [the property] and we’ll get back with whoever wants it done,” said Pertuset.

Pertuset also reported a required diesel generator at the sewer plant has broken down.

“We have to have this generator replaced, we don’t have a choice. This [ARP money] can be used for infrastructure, that’s infrastructure. Next month, I’ll bring back the cost of a new one or to get this one going,” said Pertuset.

A motion by Newman to enter into executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.