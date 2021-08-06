Reds’ Jonathan India named NL Rookie of the Month for July

News Release

Infielder Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds was voted the National League Rookie of the Month for July, and backstop Eric Haase of the Detroit Tigers has been voted the American League Rookie of the Month for July. The announcements were made recently on MLB Network.

India earned his first career monthly award and is Cincinnati’s first Rookie of the Month recipient since Aristides Aquino in August 2019. Haase similarly claimed his first monthly honor and is the first Tigers winner since Brennan Boesch won consecutive awards in May and June 2010.

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds (@jonathan_india):

• Batted .319 (29-for-91) with 20 runs scored, seven doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, 18 walks and a .527 slugging percentage over 25 games played.

• Recorded his first career multi-homer game on July 30 against the New York Mets. Became the sixth rookie in franchise history to homer twice in a game from the leadoff spot, joining Gary Redus (1983), Eric Davis (1984), Kal Daniels (1986), Jay Bruce (2008) and Nick Senzel (2019).

• Notched at least one hit in all but six of his 25 games, while tallying eight multi-hit efforts.

• The versatile infielder, who was the fifth overall selection in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Reds, was (as of July 31) pacing NL rookies in runs (57), walks (51) and on-base percentage (.401). Currently ranks fourth in the NL in OBP and is vying to become just the third rookie in MLB history to lead his league in on-base percentage (Joe Jackson, .468, 1911 & Cuckoo Christensen, .426, 1926).

Others receiving votes for NL Rookie of the Month included outfielder Tyrone Taylor (.339, 16 R, 8 XBH, 17 RBI) and Jake Cousins (9 G, 0.00 ERA, 9 SO, 4 H) of the Milwaukee Brewers; starting pitcher Tylor Megill (1-0, 1.04 ERA, 26.0 IP, 27 SO) of the New York Mets; and first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe (.357, 10 H, 5 XBH, 8 RBI) of the Colorado Rockies.

Others receiving votes for AL Rookie of the Month included starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (3-0, 3.76 ERA, 26.1 IP, 34 SO) of the Seattle Mariners; first baseman Andrew Vaughn (.308, 7 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI) of the Chicago White Sox; starter Alek Manoah (2-1, 1.02 ERA, 23 SO, 5 BB) of the Toronto Blue Jays; and pitcher Tanner Houck (0.77 ERA, 11.2 IP, 18 SO, 4 BB) of the Boston Red Sox.