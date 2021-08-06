Judith Naydell Purdin-Cadwallader, age 75 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Naydell was born April 9, 1946 in Adams County Ohio to the late William Harrison and Nellie Hayslip Heil. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Ralph Eugene Purdin and also her second husband Jimmy Dean Cadwallader.

Survivors include her brother Darrell Heil & Brenda of Dayton, OH; sister Tammy Heil of Troy, OH and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the West Union Cemetery. Services are entrusted to The Thomoson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.