Barbara Ellen (Thomas) Beckham, 80 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at her residence.

Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 26, 1941, the daughter of the late Ella M. Thomas.

In addition to her mother, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Warren T Beckham, who died on July 3, 2009; and her daughter, Linda Beckham. Barbara is survived by her sons, Warren Beckham, II of Cincinnati and Scott Beckham of Peebles; a stepson, Warren Beckham; and three daughters, Jacqueline Simmons of Seaman, Becky Sexton of Winchester and Helen Mary Beckham of Winchester. Barbara will be missed by her 37 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Barbara’s family is planning a celebration of life to honor her memory, to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.