Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

The Adams County Public Library would like to welcome Megan Throckmorton and Amy Phipps to our team! Megan joins us as the Manchester Library’s new Library Programmer, and Amy joins as a Library Page. If you see them around the library, be sure to say, “Hello!”

Calling all blood types! The Hoxworth Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, August 31 from 12:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Any and all healthy adults are welcomed to donate much-needed, life-saving blood for use in our region. To schedule your appointment at the Peebles Library’s Blood Drive, visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/acpl or call Hoxworth at 513-451-0910.

Get ready for the new school year with the Back-to-School Backpack Drawings at the West Union and Peebles Libraries! The West Union Library’s Backpack Drawing is going on now until Thursday, August 12, and is limited to children ages 5-12. The Peebles Library’s drawing will span from Monday, August 2 to Saturday, August 14, and is open for children ages 5-18. To enter into these drawings, simply check out a book and ask for an entry slip, limit one per child per day.

Enjoy storytime outside! Each Adams County Public Library branch has weekly Outdoor Storytimes, targeted for preschool children. These programs feature children’s books, rhymes, songs, crafts, and other fun activities to help children build early literacy skills. Each library location has storytime on a different day from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. Outdoor Storytimes occur at the Manchester Library on Mondays, the North Adams Library on Tuesdays, the Peebles Library on Wednesdays, and the West Union Library on Thursdays. Social distancing is required, and masks are encouraged for everyone age 2 and older. Space is limited, so please pre-register for this program by calling your local library branch.

Library Resource Spotlight: If you’re interested in learning more about the history of Ohio’s cities, check out Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps. Brought to you by the Ohio Web Library, this website allows you to search through more than 40,000 highly-detailed maps of cities like Cincinnati and Dayton, with dates ranging from 1882 to 1962. Sanborn Maps were created for assessing fire insurance liability in United States cities, and each map provides details of the buildings on each street, including their interior layouts and any businesses housed within them. This is a great way to take a step back in time and see how our cities have evolved over the last century.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.