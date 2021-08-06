A Rackin’ through the wilderness

CHAPTER SIX — STEELITES and GAILEYITES

This week we continue with young John Milligan Wickerham as he relates how changes in the church doctrine caused many unresolved issues for those living on the “The Ridge.” It is now around 1840 and John is 20 years of age.

The divided opinion on church doctrine grew more pronounced as years went by. The neutral attitude of the Reverend Steele began to show a reason. He not only disagreed with the new Lights but censured the old order. They were becoming lax, especially in the matter of “occasional hearing.” Covenanters were not permitted to attend other churches in the old days. Now, young folks going off to school were disregarding this rule and the church was winking at it; at least, it was not made a matter of censure.

Covenanter’s dances should not be permitted, he believed. It looked, too, as if Sabbath desecration was on the way. He knew that some of the church people did not make preparation for the Sabbath as in former days. Potatoes and roasting ears had been brought from the garden Sabbath morning and the story had come to him that a parishioner had been sitting on the back porch washing his feet Sabbath morning. He had taken his pocket knife and trimmed his toenails – all of them – not just one that might have been hurting his toe. “It’s the little foxes that spoil the vines,” quoted the Reverend Steele.

Many had split from the main body that they might adopt lower standards in his estimation. He would split for higher. Rev. Steele had been pastor of the two churches since 1831. Now, in 1840, he felt Covenanters had so far departed from the original doctrine that he resigned from the church in order to re-establish what he believed to be a church of the original pattern.

He and other ministers of like convictions organized what they called Reformed Presbytery, after the pattern of the ancient Irish Presbytery, which had been superseded by Reformed Presbyterian Synod. A goodly number of the stricter left with Rev. Steele and very soon they built a frame church a half-mile or so down “The Ridge” (Nichols Ridge) Road from the Brush Creek brick church.

This new church was by the road that turns off to the old Spencer Montgomery place and became known as the Steelite Covenanter. From this time, the old church was generally spoken of as the Brick Church. In 1842, those left of the Brick Church and Palestine (close to Locust Grove) church was called the Rev. Robert Hutchinson. There was still a fair-sized flock for each group had they continued without more division, but while these groups were becoming adjusted in separate camps, a Rev. Francis Gailey, who had often preached here and had many friends in both groups, also disagreed with the church. That would have caused no further division had he agreed with Rev. Steele.

Like Rev. Steele, he believed the whole church had made defection, but with an added angle; Rev. Gailey believed it was never the purpose of the original church to teach that all Bible light had been revealed to the Westminster divines, but would be revealed over the years as the Lord saw fit. “Go thy way Daniel, for the words are closed up and sealed till the time of the end,” he quoted. “Even Jesus’ disciples did not clearly understand everything,” he pointed out.

“These old ministers were strong on printed documents and I remember reading one that reposed in our attic years ago. It forcefully declared that when any church refused to accept plainly revealed Bible light when it shined right in their eyes, that church was signing its own death warrant. And, “he concluded, “such a church should die!”

That declaration made a profound impression on my young mind that I never outgrew. Rev. Gailey’s slogan might have been expressed in such a paradoxical statement as, “Backward to the old paths and forward to the new and hold fast to the true Covenanter doctrine.” He became so obnoxious to Synod by contending for his belief, that they canceled his license to preach.

Rev. Gailey believed himself to be called of God to preach and be a reformer above an authority of Synod. So, he was not daunted by this rebuff, but proceeded to establish another organization which he called the “Original Covenanter.”

The possibility that the compilers of the Westminster Catechism and Confession of Faith could have retained a bit of old canon law not in agreement with the Bible was far from the minds of either; though that angle was questioned in later years. It was only that each determined to preserve the creed intact as they understood it, never questioning its infallibility.

Rev. Gailey gathered a sizeable congregation that agreed with him. This group never built a church but held services in homes, schoolhouses, and in the open air when weather permitted. He re-baptized all his flock and this was considered by most people as going too far, but his reasoning has been accepted by many today. He believed that making defection from the attainments of the Reformation was “leaving their first love,” As Revelations 2:4-5 says: “Nevertheless, I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love. Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent and do the first works —“

To repent, then renew their belief and be again baptized seemed to him, “the first works.” For a time, at the beginning of this era of the “ites” on The Ridge, the leaders tried to segregate their young people’s party groups and this led to many difficulties.

From the time of settlement, the hills and valleys echoed the gay laughter of the young people. Many were the apple parings, corn husking’s, sleighing and coasting parties, each invariably ending up in a square dance. Now, so far as the “ites” were concerned, there was no more dancing, but the old order and the Associate Reformed danced on.

These young “ites” searched out more parlor games – still, they felt unjustly restrained. They learned in their catechisms that, “Sin is any want of conformity unto, or transgression of, the laws of God.” They believed one unrepented sin would land one in hell fire. They also believed that sin in thought was as bad as a sin in deed. They allowed of no evil thoughts, so they saw no sin in the square dance.

Then someone had a bright idea; these leaders were stretching the letter of the law one way; they would stretch it another. Every school child knew the playgrounds singing games. London Bridge, Miller Boys, etc. so out into the kitchens they went and sang and skipped. Soon they had a score or more of these singing games dug up and their parties became known as “play parties.”

Technically, they were not dancing and the leaders could only frown while the parties rolled on as merrily as these lines I remember, for they became an institution of the community and were still rolling on during my youth on “The Ridge”.

The old gray mare came

A Rackin’ through the wilderness

A Rackin’ through the wilderness

A Rackin’ through the wilderness

A Rackin’ through the wilderness

The old gray mare came

A Rackin’ through the wilderness

— down in Tennessee.

O, aren’t you, glad your’re

Out of the wilderness

Out of the wilderness

Out of the wilderness

O, aren’t you, glad your’re

Out of the wilderness

— down in Tennessee.

O, that old gray mare

She isn’t what she used to be

She isn’t what she used to be

She isn’t what she used to be

O, that old gray mare

She isn’t what she used to be

— down in Tennessee.

There were more lines but I have forgotten them, for it has been a long time since I followed that old gray mare out of the wilderness. The gymnastics we went through, I think, were known as “the grapevine twist.” Square dancers may have the same form; I don’t know. Being a cross between a Gaileyite and a Campbellite, I never square danced.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.