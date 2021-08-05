Sports are a great way to stay active

By Teresa Carr

Information from the National Institute on Aging: Sports are a great way to be active!

Competition and teamwork can inspire you to work harder and keep up your commitment to exercise. Try one of these sports:

● Tennis

● Golf

● Seated volleyball

● Wheelchair basketball

Exercising in hot weather? Stay safe with these tips!

Don’t let hot weather stop you from being active. Follow these simple precautions to prevent heat-related health problems.

● Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics.

● Drink plenty of liquids.

● Check the weather forecast. If it’s very hot or humid, try an indoor exercise.

Yoga is a great flexibility exercise for older adults!

Yoga is a mind and body practice that typically combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation. When practicing yoga, keep the following in mind:

● Put safety first.

● Look for a well-trained instructor.

● Practice mindfully.

When you’re out and about on your bike, it’s important to know how to be safe!

Riding a bicycle is a great way to exercise. Follow these tips to help you ride more safely:

● Always wear a helmet that fits correctly.

● Yield to pedestrians.

● Signal when you make turns.

● Avoid riding your bicycle at night.

Remember that being active is one of the most important things you can do each day to maintain and improve health. Try these tips to help you stay motivated to exercise. Some people like to walk on a treadmill at the gym. Others find that kind of activity boring. The key to sticking with exercise is to make it interesting and enjoyable. Be creative. Do things you enjoy but pick up the pace. Do all four types of exercise—endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. The variety helps keep things interesting! Try some new activities to keep your interest alive.

