Nancy Weeks, age 77, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Aug. 2, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born Jan. 14, 1944 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Lloyd and Virginia L. (Cox) Holton. She was a dairy farmer.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Weeks; her second husband, Dwight Weeks; and a grandson, Craig Weeks.

Nancy is survived by two sons, Lynn Weeks and wife Julie of West Union, Ohio and Wade Weeks of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandsons, Andrew and Aden; numerous cousins; and many close friends.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the Decatur Cemetery.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.