McDonald, Holt compete on Disney links

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Adams County High School golfers Daulton McDonald and T.J. Holt recently had the honor of competing in the Under Armour Junior Tour National Championships, played on the Magnolia Golf Course at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The pair earned their trip to Disney with their performances in the Hid-Ohio Tournament, where McDonald finished first and Holt eighth.

Competing against 90 other young golfers, among the best competition in the country, the two local lads fared well. McDonald placed 24th overall, shooting a 160 (83-77) for the 18-hole event, while Holt placed 66th, shooting a 181 (92-89).

Both golfers will be strong favorites in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference this fall, as well as the entire Southeast District, McDonald as a Manchester Greyhound and Holt as a member of the North Adams High School golf squad.

Fans can see both in action as well as all the boys golfers from Adams County when the annual Adams County Cup tees off on Aug. 12 at Hilltop Golf Course.