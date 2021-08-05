Marvin Gill, age 87, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born Jan. 9, 1934 in Dover, Kentucky to the late James W. and Bessie (Padgett) Gill. He retired from the Ohio Bell phone company. He was also a US Army veteran and a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Daisy Gill of Winchester; children, Chuck Gill and wife Shawn of Winchester and Janice Edingfield and husband Wayne of Winchester; sister, Carol Copas and husband Carl of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, J.R. Gill, Chris Edingfield, Andrew Gill, and Kent Edingfield; three step-grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and four step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Wayne Edingfield will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Adams Baseball, c/o Rick Roessler, 18910 State Route 136, Winchester, OH 45697.